Texas ended the season of a veteran utility player to make room for another arm.

The Texas Rangers announced that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Drew Strotman via waiver claim from the Minnesota Twins. Strotman has been assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

To make room for Strotman on the Major League roster, the Rangers have transferred infielder/outfielder Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Strotman, 26, has spent the year at Triple-A St. Paul, going 3-2 with a 6.44 ERA (36 ER/50.1 IP) over 39 relief appearances in the International League. He has averaged 10.4 strikeouts per 9 innings for the year, and has compiled a 3.20 ERA (9 ER/25.1 IP) over his last 21 outings beginning June 22. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of St. Mary’s College of California, Strotman was acquired by the Twins in a July 22, 2021 trade with the Rays involving former Rangers slugger Nelson Cruz.

Miller was originally placed on the IL on Sept. 9 with a right hip strain after he did not appear in a game this month for the Rangers. He will now spend the remainder of the year on the 60-Day Injured List. Miller batted .212 with 7 home runs and 32 RBI in 81 games for Texas this season.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers currently have 28 active players along with 40 players on the Major League roster and four players (Mitch Garver, Brad Miler, Josh Sborz, Eli White) on the 60-day IL.

The Rangers are off on Monday before starting a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Cole Ragans will pitch for the Rangers on Tuesday, Dane Dunning on Wednesday and Martín Pérez goes Thursday.

The Rangers then host the Cleveland Guardians starting Friday, with Sunday serving as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.