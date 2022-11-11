Skip to main content

Report: Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Close to Deal

If Clayton Kershaw signs with the Dodgers, it ends any courtship between the former Cy Young winner and the Rangers.

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on a one-year agreement that would keep him with the Dodgers.

The Athletic was one of the first to report the likely deal.

A deal with the Dodgers would end any possibility of the Texas Rangers luring Kershaw back to Arlington to pitch for his hometown team for the second straight offseason.

MLB Network reported from the general manager meetings in Las Vegas earlier this week that the Rangers were waiting to hear whether the left-hander is open to shopping his services to a team other than the Dodgers before dipping into any potential negotiations.

One reason the Rangers were thought to be a possibility was that Rangers general manager Chris Young went to the same high school as Kershaw, Highland Park.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Aaron Judge Gets Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Chasing Top Pitchers in Free Agency

The Texas Rangers are already starting to make a push to contact some of the best starting pitchers on the free-agent market.

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

The left-hander now has until Tuesday to either accept the $19.65 million one-year offer or reject it.

By Matthew Postins

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Last offseason Kershaw did think about joining the Rangers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Report: Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Close to Deal

If Clayton Kershaw signs with the Dodgers, it ends any courtship between the former Cy Young winner and the Rangers.

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on a one-year agreement that would keep him with the Dodgers.

The Athletic was one of the first to report the likely deal.

A deal with the Dodgers would end any possibility of the Texas Rangers luring Kershaw back to Arlington to pitch for his hometown team for the second straight offseason.

MLB Network reported from the general manager meetings in Las Vegas earlier this week that the Rangers were waiting to hear whether the left-hander is open to shopping his services to a team other than the Dodgers before dipping into any potential negotiations.

One reason the Rangers were thought to be a possibility was that Rangers general manager Chris Young went to the same high school as Kershaw, Highland Park.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Last offseason Kershaw did think about joining the Rangers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Aaron Judge Gets Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Chasing Top Pitchers in Free Agency

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Utility Player to Reds

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Announce 2022 Awards, Return of Fan Fest

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez (72) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jonathan Hernandez

By Matthew Postins