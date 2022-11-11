If Clayton Kershaw signs with the Dodgers, it ends any courtship between the former Cy Young winner and the Rangers.

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on a one-year agreement that would keep him with the Dodgers.

The Athletic was one of the first to report the likely deal.

A deal with the Dodgers would end any possibility of the Texas Rangers luring Kershaw back to Arlington to pitch for his hometown team for the second straight offseason.

MLB Network reported from the general manager meetings in Las Vegas earlier this week that the Rangers were waiting to hear whether the left-hander is open to shopping his services to a team other than the Dodgers before dipping into any potential negotiations.

One reason the Rangers were thought to be a possibility was that Rangers general manager Chris Young went to the same high school as Kershaw, Highland Park.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Last offseason Kershaw did think about joining the Rangers, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

