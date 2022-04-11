Corey Seager won the NLCS and World Series MVPs in the 2020 postseason at Globe Life Field. When he signed with the Rangers, he asked for the same locker.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers' new shortstop Corey Seager is superstitious. It's a trait shared by many professional athletes—especially baseball players.

When Seager signed his 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers this offseason, one thing that needed to be squared away was his assigned locker in the clubhouse.

This is typically not a big deal. However, Seager had previously played in Globe Life Field during the unusual 2020 postseason when Globe Life Field hosted the National League Championship Series and World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers used the Rangers' home clubhouse and Seager wanted the same locker he used during that postseason run.

"When I signed, I asked if I could have that locker," Seager said. "I told them that was a lucky locker."

Seager won the Most Valuable Player award in both series. He slashed .310/.333/.897/1.230 with five home runs and 11 RBI in the NLCS, then slashed .400/.556/.700/1.256 with two homer and five RBI in the World Series, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first championship in 32 years.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

While we likely won't witness the same type of production from Seager for a full 162-game season, Seager having some familiarity with a new team is always a positive.

Seager is, however, off to a great start with the Rangers. The 27-year-old has recorded multi-hit performances in the first three games of the new 2022 season. He also drove in the deciding run in the club's 12-6 victory on Sunday, the first of the year.

The Rangers open their home schedule on Monday as they host the Colorado Rockies for a two-game series. After an off day on Wednesday, the Rangers will then host Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series at Globe Life Field.