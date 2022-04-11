Skip to main content

What's Inside Corey Seager's Texas Rangers Locker? An MVP

Corey Seager won the NLCS and World Series MVPs in the 2020 postseason at Globe Life Field. When he signed with the Rangers, he asked for the same locker.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers' new shortstop Corey Seager is superstitious. It's a trait shared by many professional athletes—especially baseball players.

When Seager signed his 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers this offseason, one thing that needed to be squared away was his assigned locker in the clubhouse.

This is typically not a big deal. However, Seager had previously played in Globe Life Field during the unusual 2020 postseason when Globe Life Field hosted the National League Championship Series and World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers used the Rangers' home clubhouse and Seager wanted the same locker he used during that postseason run.

"When I signed, I asked if I could have that locker," Seager said. "I told them that was a lucky locker."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Globe Life Field
Play

Rangers vs Rockies Home Opener Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

With DFW native Taylor Hearn on the mound, the Texas Rangers open their home schedule at Globe Life Field against the Colorado Rockies.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers First Impression: A Promising Performance in Toronto

After outscoring the Toronto Blue Jays, 23-20, in the opening series, the Texas Rangers made a positive first impression in their pivot from a 102-loss season.

By Chris Halicke6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Corey Seager Snaps Bat, Rangers Snap Losing Streak in 12-6 Thumping of Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers earned their first win of the season as the bats exploded—figuratively and literally—in Toronto.

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Seager won the Most Valuable Player award in both series. He slashed .310/.333/.897/1.230 with five home runs and 11 RBI in the NLCS, then slashed .400/.556/.700/1.256 with two homer and five RBI in the World Series, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first championship in 32 years.

Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates being named the World Series MVP after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Corey Seager / Spring Training

While we likely won't witness the same type of production from Seager for a full 162-game season, Seager having some familiarity with a new team is always a positive.

Seager is, however, off to a great start with the Rangers. The 27-year-old has recorded multi-hit performances in the first three games of the new 2022 season. He also drove in the deciding run in the club's 12-6 victory on Sunday, the first of the year.

The Rangers open their home schedule on Monday as they host the Colorado Rockies for a two-game series. After an off day on Wednesday, the Rangers will then host Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Globe Life Field
Game Day

Rangers vs Rockies Home Opener Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers First Impression: A Promising Performance in Toronto

By Chris Halicke6 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Corey Seager Snaps Bat, Rangers Snap Losing Streak in 12-6 Thumping of Blue Jays

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran
Prospects

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Doubles Again at Frisco

By Matthew PostinsApr 10, 2022
Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers at Blue Jays Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeApr 10, 2022
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Makes Pro Debut

By Matthew PostinsApr 10, 2022
Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Prospects

On The Farm: Sam Huff, Leody Taveras Take Big Swings in Round Rock

By Matthew PostinsApr 9, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mistakes Cost Rangers in 4-3 Loss To Toronto

By Chris HalickeApr 9, 2022