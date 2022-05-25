Rangers Starter Dunning Happy With LA Outing Despite Tough Inning

Dane Dunning worked into the seventh and set a season high for strikeouts in the series opener at the Angels.

Despite an inning where not much went right for the Texas Rangers, starter Dane Dunning was satisfied with his overall outing in Tuesday’s 5-3 series-opening loss at the Los Angeles Angels.

The right-hander went 6 1/3 innings and allowing five earned runs on five hits and one walk in falling to 1-3. He threw 98 pitches, 72 for strikes.

“Honestly, I was pretty happy with myself just going out, being able to get into that seventh inning after giving up four runs in the fourth and then giving up a home run in the fifth,” said Dunning, according to MLB.com. “Just being able to take that game longer than that game and not kind of folding early on, it was definitely just a learning experience.”

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dane Dunning Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Dane Dunning Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Dane Dunning

The Angels’ four-run fourth began with leadoff ground-rule double to Jared Walsh that was misplayed by Rangers outfielders. The inning also featured two infield hits, including a bunt that Dunning was unable to field, and a throwing error by Corey Seager that led to a run.

“We just didn’t play good defense tonight,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “We’ve had a few times where that’s happened, where it kind of snowballed on us. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re going to make one mistake, but I think as a team, we’ve got to do a better job of limiting it to one, saying, ‘Enough, OK, it’s up to the next guy to kind of pick him up.’”

Woodward said the suspect defense in the fourth wasn’t a reflection of Dunning, who set a season high with eight strikeouts.

“I thought Dane did a really good job,” Woodward said. “That’s the best way I can describe it. He did a really good job of just maintaining composure, continuing to make pitches, didn’t look back.”

The Rangers (18-23) are 1-4 on their 10-game, 11-day road trip. The series with the Angels ends Wednesday night before a four-game set at the Oakland A’s opens Thursday.