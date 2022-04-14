Rangers Add Pitcher To COVID IL, Make Several Roster Moves

The Texas Rangers are hoping to avoid an outbreak after having to put a pitcher on the COVID IL on Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made several roster moves prior to Thursday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels in response to multiple physical ailments.

The most noteworthy move was putting right-handed reliever Dennis Santana on the team's COVID Injured List after showing up to Globe Life Field with symptoms on Thursday. Contact tracing and additional is underway. Per Rangers general manager Chris Young, the club is following all of Major League Baseball's policies and guidance.

"It has to cross your mind," Young said. "I think we want to be proactive and make sure we're doing everything possible. We just learned of this and are following the necessary steps to make sure we protect everybody, whether it's COVID or not."

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Santana Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Spencer Howard David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Nick Snyder

In addition, right-hander Spencer Howard was put on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to Monday) with a blister and cracked fingernail. The Rangers plan to have a bullpen game on Friday to cover Howard's spot in the rotation.

Taking the place of Santana and Howard are Garrett Richards and Nick Snyder. Richards just finished his stint on the 10-day IL due to a blister while Snyder was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Richards immediately fills a multi-inning role in the bullpen, a role with which he found success with the Boston Red Sox last season. Snyder has thrown two perfect innings over two relief outings with the Express thus far.

In one final move, the Rangers assigned Sherten Apostel outright to Round Rock. Apostel, who was acquired alongside Taylor Hearn in the Keone Kela trade, was designated for assignment on April 7.