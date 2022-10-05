The fan who caught Judge's record-breaking home run said he isn't sure what he's going to do with the ball yet.

Corey Youmans is the lucky fan that caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Judge hit the home run to lead off the second game of a doubleheader with the Texas Rangers. He sent the 1-1 offering from Jesus Tinoco into the first row of the left-field seats. Youmans was the fan that caught the ball.

After catching the ball, he was escorted out of left field, but a group of media caught up with him as he was walking the concourse.

One reporter asked Youmans, who was wearing a Rangers hat, what he was going to do with the ball.

“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it yet.”

Judge was sitting on 61 home runs as the Yankees hit town on Monday for a four-game set with the Rangers to end the season. He went without a long ball in the first two games of the series, including the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Judge left the game in the bottom of the second inning, in an effort to get him some rest.

With the homer on Tuesday night, he passed Roger Maris for the single-season American League record.

Judge has the lead in two categories of the Triple Crown. He has the home run and RBI titles basically sewn up. As for the batting title, Judge started Tuesday’s second game four points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez.

Judge would need to pass Arraez to become the first American League player to win the Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012.

