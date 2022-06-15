Postgame Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 3

Astros rally late to take the middle game of a three-game series against their Lone Star rivals

TEXAS lost despite taking a 3-0 lead into the 8th inning, the club's 6th loss of the year when leading after 7 frames...this was the Rangers' 5th consecutive game to be decided in the 8th inning or later...club enters tomorrow's rubber game series finale seeking to break a span of 6 straight series losses (0-6-0) to the Astros dating to last season.

DANE DUNNING posted 6.0 shutout innings tonight, but was denied his 2nd win of the season after the Astros' 4-run 8th inning...it was the 2nd straight home start in which Dunning exited in position to win, only for a blown save in the 8th or 9th inning to negate the victory...it matched the longest scoreless outing of his career (4th time, last 5/20/21 vs. NYY)...just the 2nd Texas pitcher with an outing of at least 6.0 scoreless innings in 2022 (Martín Pérez has done it 4 times)...becomes just the 4th MLB pitcher this season with a 6.0 SHO IP start against the Astros: LAA's Shohei Ohtani (6.0 SHO IP, 4/20 at HOU), TEX's Martín Pérez (9.0 IP CG SHO, 5/20 at HOU), and SEA's Logan Gilbert (7.0 SHO IP, 5/28 vs. HOU)...just the 2nd outing by a Ranger of 6.0+ SHO IP at Globe Life Field in '22 (also Pérez, 7.0 SHO IP on 5/31 vs. TB)...is now 1-1, 3.02 (14 ER/41.2 IP) in 7 G/GS in Arlington this season...has 4 of his 5 quality starts in '22 at home.

NATHANIEL LOWE tied his season high with 3 hits (5th time)…sent a 3-1 pitch from Jose Urquidy into the Texas bullpen for a 2-run homer in the 4th inning...marked his 8th home run of the year, now alone in 3rd place among Rangers behind García/Seager (12 HR)...5 HR in June are tied with Semien for club lead this month…tonight was his club-high 18th multi-hit game of 2022, 2nd-most among A.L. first baseman behind SEA's Ty France (23 entering tonight).

MARCUS SEMIEN singled home Ezequiel Duran in the 3rd inning to open the scoring…has collected at least one hit in 8 of his last 10 G and leads all Rangers with 18 hits in June.

HOUSTON completed its 12th come-from-behind win of the season…scored 4 runs on 3 hits in the 8th inning to take the lead after just 2 hits in first 7 innings…a win tomorrow will give them their 3rd series win over the Rangers this year.

JOSE UQUIRDY did not factor in the decision despite a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 R-ER)…retired 7 of the first 8 batters faced before allowing an RBI single to Marcus Semien in the 3rd inning…proceeded to give up a 2-run home run to Nathaniel Lowe in the 4th inning before retiring 7 of his last 8 batters.

KYLE TUCKER extended his career-best hit streak to 13 games after hitting the go-ahead 2-run home run in the 8th inning…it was his 3rd go-ahead home run of the season and first with the Astros trailing…it was also his 12th home run of the season putting him into a tie with Jose Altuve for 2nd-most on the club behind Yordan Alvarez (17).

MISCELLANEOUS: Adolis García has hits in a season high-tying 6 straight at 11-for-25 (.440), T2nd longest streak of career (9 G, 5/2-10/21)…John King has a blown save and/or loss in 4 of his last 8 appearances beginning 5/29...tonight was bullpen's 6th blown save in team's 1st 13 G in June.