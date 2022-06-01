Watch: Stars Captain Jamie Benn Takes Batting Practice With Rangers

The hockey fan favorite was part of Stars Night festivities at Globe Life Park on Wednesday

Jamie Benn, the captain of the Dallas Stars, took batting practice with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday as part of Stars Night festivities at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (24-24) were set to face the Tampa Bay Rays (28-21) at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Benn took four sessions of batting practice with the Rangers, in a group that include slugger Adolis Garcia and rookie Sam Huff.

Benn, who didn’t hit that well the first round, spent a few minutes with Rangers bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker.

Benn did take one to the warning track in right field in that first session.

On his third time through Benn finally started connecting. The left-handed hitter pulled one to right field and it connected with the foul pole down the line. He sent two more into the right-field seats during that session.

During his final session, he put one more in the seats in right field, and by this time he had drawn a small crowd of fans. Unfortunately, the ball hit a seat three rows up and went back into the field of play.

Benn has spent his entire NHL career with the Stars, breaking in with the team during the 2009-10 season. He’s played 948 career games, with 329 goals and 440 assists. He led the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals during the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season, but Dallas lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He’s a former Art Ross Trophy winner, given to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season. He also won a gold medal with Canada in the 2014 Olympic games.

The Stars were recently eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Calgary Flames.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.