Skip to main content

Rangers Pick Up José Leclerc Option

The right-hander should be in the mix to be the Texas Rangers closer in 2023.

The Texas Rangers picked up the up the 2023 contract option on pitcher José Leclerc, the team announced Thursday.

By picking up the option, Leclerc will make $6 million next season.

Leclerc started the season on the 60-day injured list as he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2021 season before it started. He returned to the Rangers on June 16 after rehab assignments at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in May and June.

For the season, Leclerc went 0-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 39 appearances (all in relief). He had seven saves and four holds. He threw 47 2/3 innings, giving up 33 hits, 17 runs (15 earned), five home runs and 21 walks. He struck out 54. Opponents hit .192 against him and he had a 1.13 WHIP.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria (60) slides into second base with a double as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) applies the late tag during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Meibrys Viloria

Meibrys Viloria carved out a role as Jonah Heim's backup, but lost the job in the midst of a crowded situation behind the starter.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 'Leaning Toward' Jose Leclerc's Option

Jose Leclerc worked his way back from Tommy John surgery to be the Texas Rangers closer again.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Kumar Rocker Strikes Out Five in Arizona

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins

Leclerc’s best season was in 2018 when he went 2-3 with 1.56 ERA and 16 saves. Some of his numbers in 2022 were comparable, including a 2-for-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and the sub-.200 opponent batting average.

By season’s end the Rangers slid him back into the ninth-inning role he had before Tommy John surgery and he recorded all of his saves after Aug. 14. Leclerc had a 15.00 ERA in his first three appearances of the season. After that, his monthly splits in July (2.35), August (2.04) and September (1.54) showed his command and arm were coming around.

Leclerc will be one of the candidates to be the closer in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Pick Up José Leclerc Option

The right-hander should be in the mix to be the Texas Rangers closer in 2023.

The Texas Rangers picked up the up the 2023 contract option on pitcher José Leclerc, the team announced Thursday.

By picking up the option, Leclerc will make $6 million next season.

Leclerc started the season on the 60-day injured list as he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2021 season before it started. He returned to the Rangers on June 16 after rehab assignments at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in May and June.

For the season, Leclerc went 0-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 39 appearances (all in relief). He had seven saves and four holds. He threw 47 2/3 innings, giving up 33 hits, 17 runs (15 earned), five home runs and 21 walks. He struck out 54. Opponents hit .192 against him and he had a 1.13 WHIP.

Leclerc’s best season was in 2018 when he went 2-3 with 1.56 ERA and 16 saves. Some of his numbers in 2022 were comparable, including a 2-for-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and the sub-.200 opponent batting average.

By season’s end the Rangers slid him back into the ninth-inning role he had before Tommy John surgery and he recorded all of his saves after Aug. 14. Leclerc had a 15.00 ERA in his first three appearances of the season. After that, his monthly splits in July (2.35), August (2.04) and September (1.54) showed his command and arm were coming around.

Leclerc will be one of the candidates to be the closer in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria (60) slides into second base with a double as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) applies the late tag during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Meibrys Viloria

By Matthew Postins
Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Leaning Toward' Jose Leclerc's Option

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Kumar Rocker Strikes Out Five in Arizona

By Matthew Postins
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Turn Down Veteran's Option

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) watches game action against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Rangers, Martin Perez 'Not Close' On Contract

By Matthew Postins
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jonah Heim

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

By Matthew Postins