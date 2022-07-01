Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Mets

The Texas Rangers stay on the road to face the National League East-leading New York Mets on Friday night.

The Texas Rangers stay on the road to face the National League East-leading New York Mets in a three-game weekend series starting Friday night from Citi Field. After an off day on Thursday, this is the fourth game of a nine-game road trip for Texas. Fun fact, this is the first series between the two teams since 2017.

In the standings, Texas is second place in the American League West and four games out of the third Wild Card position in the AL. Texas looks to put string together some wins to finally get over that .500 hump. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (36-38) at New York Mets (47-29)

Friday, July 1, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Citi Field | Flushing, New York

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-3, 5.31 ERA)

Vs

NYM: RHP Chris Bassitt (6-5, 4.01 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+. It is not available on your local cable provider or MLB.TV.

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

New York Mets

TV: The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+. It is not available on your local cable provider or MLB.TV.

Radio: 104.5 The Team ESPN Radio

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF CF Adolis Garcia

4. C Jonah Heim

5. LF Kole Calhoun

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. 1B Nate Lowe

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. 3B Josh Smith

-

New York Mets Starting Lineup

1. CF Brandon Nimmo

2. RF Starling Marte

3. SS Francisco Lindor

4. DH Pete Alonso

5. DH Jeff McNeil

6. LF Mark Canha

7. 2B Luis Guillorme

8. 3B Eduardo Escobar

9. C James McCann

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point underdogs to the Mets.

-

In the News

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Sharp at Round Rock

Texas Takeaways: Josh Smith Next Up as Rangers Leadoff

Jon Gray Has Quality June for Rangers

Texas Rangers Offense Sputter At Royals

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.