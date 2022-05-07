Skip to main content

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed Again, Complicating Schedule Ahead

For the first time in 40 years, the Texas Rangers will go three consecutive days in a season without playing due to weather-related issues.

The Texas Rangers’ scheduled game against the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx has been postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game is scheduled to be made up on Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m. CT. 

Monday had originally been an off day for both the Rangers and Yankees. In regards to starting pitching, Glenn Otto and Dane Dunning will handle Sunday's doubleheader, respectively, and Jon Gray will start the final game of the series on Monday.

Following Saturday’s rainout, the Rangers are now scheduled to play 16 games in 15 days from May 8-22, and 32 games in 32 days from May 8-June 8, with the lone off day falling on May 23.

Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Jul 8, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A general view of the Yankee Stadium during a rain storm during summer workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A general view of the Yankee Stadium during a rain storm during summer workouts at Yankee Stadium.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Each of the first two games of the scheduled weekend series between the Rangers and Yankees have been postponed due to rain, marking the first time that the Rangers have been postponed on back-to-back days since May 13-14, 2006 at Boston.

Including Thursday’s off day, this is the first time that Texas has gone three consecutive days in a season without playing due to weather-related issues since the start of the 1982 season. That year’s scheduled April 6 opener at Yankee Stadium was snowed out, as was the second game on April 8. The Rangers did not play a game that season until April 10 at Cleveland.

Sunday’s doubleheader will be the first for Texas since July 18, 2021 against the Toronto Blue Jays (in Buffalo), although those were seven-inning contests. Sunday will be the club's first doubleheader with a pair of standard nine-inning games since August 20, 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels, with the last road instance coming on August 7, 2019 at Cleveland.

