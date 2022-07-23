Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Even Athletics Series
The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the second game of a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. The Rangers lost the first game, 5-4. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (42-50) at Oakland Athletics (34-62)
Saturday, July 23, 2022
8:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (2-1, 3.31)
Vs.
OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBCSCA
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
4. RF Adolis García
5. CF Leody Taveras
6. DH Kole Calhoun
7. LF Josh Smith
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. C Meibrys Viloria
-
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
1. 3B Vimael Machín
2. CF Ramón Laureano
3. C Sean Murphy
4. 1B Seth Brown
5. LF Chad Pinder
6. SS Elvis Andrus
7. RF Stephen Piscotty
8. DH Dermis Garcia
9. 2B Nick Allen
-
-
Transactions
July 23
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
