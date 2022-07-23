Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Even Athletics Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum,

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the second game of a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. The Rangers lost the first game, 5-4. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (42-50) at Oakland Athletics (34-62)

Saturday, July 23, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (2-1, 3.31)

Vs.

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. DH Kole Calhoun

7. LF Josh Smith

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Report: Rangers Sign Two More Draft Picks

Texas continues to make progress on signing 18-player draft class.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) attempts to complete the double play as Oakland Athletics third baseman Vimael Machin (31) is forced out at second during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Stage Rally But Fall in Series Opener to Athletics

Texas fell behind after Oakland scored three runs in the fifth and tried to mount a ninth-inning rally, but couldn't close the deal.

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia (15) reacts after hitting an inside the park grand slam during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

Toronto put together a huge offensive night in Boston, but was it big enough for the Blue Jays to overtake the Rangers' modern-day record?

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

1. 3B Vimael Machín

2. CF Ramón Laureano

3. C Sean Murphy

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. LF Chad Pinder

6. SS Elvis Andrus

7. RF Stephen Piscotty

8. DH Dermis Garcia

9. 2B Nick Allen

-

In the News

Rangers rally falls short vs. Athletics

Rangers sign two more draft picks: Report

Rangers’ single-game run record is safe

Rangers’ key player at trade deadline is?

Minor League All-Star Break update

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Donor to Uvalde victims’ funerals revealed

-

Transactions

July 23

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Even Athletics Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum,

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the second game of a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. The Rangers lost the first game, 5-4. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (42-50) at Oakland Athletics (34-62)

Saturday, July 23, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (2-1, 3.31)

Vs.

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. DH Kole Calhoun

7. LF Josh Smith

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 3B Vimael Machín

2. CF Ramón Laureano

3. C Sean Murphy

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. LF Chad Pinder

6. SS Elvis Andrus

7. RF Stephen Piscotty

8. DH Dermis Garcia

9. 2B Nick Allen

-

In the News

Rangers rally falls short vs. Athletics

Rangers sign two more draft picks: Report

Rangers’ single-game run record is safe

Rangers’ key player at trade deadline is?

Minor League All-Star Break update

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Donor to Uvalde victims’ funerals revealed

-

Transactions

July 23

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Report: Rangers Sign Two More Draft Picks

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) attempts to complete the double play as Oakland Athletics third baseman Vimael Machin (31) is forced out at second during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stage Rally But Fall in Series Opener to Athletics

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Jul 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia (15) reacts after hitting an inside the park grand slam during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
News

Chris Woodward: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker 'No. 1 Pick' in Draft

By Matthew PostinsJul 22, 2022 4:30 PM EDT
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Call to Arms: Rangers Pinning Future on Pitching

By Richie WhittJul 22, 2022 2:46 PM EDT
Spencer Howard
News

Rangers Player to Watch Before Trade Deadline?

By Matthew PostinsJul 22, 2022 12:42 PM EDT
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

First-Half Rangers Farm System Stars

By Inside The Rangers StaffJul 22, 2022 12:38 PM EDT