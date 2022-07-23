Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Even Athletics Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum,

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the second game of a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. The Rangers lost the first game, 5-4. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (42-50) at Oakland Athletics (34-62)

Saturday, July 23, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (2-1, 3.31)

Vs.

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. DH Kole Calhoun

7. LF Josh Smith

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 3B Vimael Machín

2. CF Ramón Laureano

3. C Sean Murphy

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. LF Chad Pinder

6. SS Elvis Andrus

7. RF Stephen Piscotty

8. DH Dermis Garcia

9. 2B Nick Allen

-

In the News

Rangers rally falls short vs. Athletics

Rangers sign two more draft picks: Report

Rangers’ single-game run record is safe

Rangers’ key player at trade deadline is?

Minor League All-Star Break update

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Donor to Uvalde victims’ funerals revealed

-

Transactions

July 23

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.