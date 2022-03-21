Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Easy Decisions in Outfield?

Management is in a difficult position of how to properly construct the 26-man roster that will travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays when the season opens on April 8.

Cactus League action is underway in Arizona, and the Texas Rangers have a lot to figure out in a short amount of time. Not only did the 99-day lockout force a quick ramp up prior to the start of the spring schedule, the team now has 18 Cactus League games instead of the originally scheduled 32 (30 in Arizona, two at Globe Life Field).

That means hitters won't get the number of at-bats they want and pitchers won't get the innings they need. It's also put management in a difficult position of how to properly construct the 26-man roster that will travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays when the season opens on April 8.

"It's difficult to make the decision we probably would want to with the most information possible," said manager Chris Woodward. "We can't. We know that. We told the players that [when camp opened]. It's impossible for us, based on innings and at-bats."

Among the easy decisions? The Outfield ...

Outfield (5): Willie Calhoun, Brad Miller, Adolis García, Kole Calhoun, Nick Solak

There isn't too much to dive into with the outfield. Adolis García and Kole Calhoun will man center and right field, respectively. Though he can cover some infield positions, Brad Miller was brought in to play mostly in left field. Willie Calhoun will likely earn most of his at-bats as the designated hitter, but can also play left field as well.

Nick Solak can also man left field, but brings the versatility to play the infield at a given moment. His advantage over someone like non-roster invitee Jake Marisnick is his spot on the 40-man roster. And obviously, a strong performance in spring training helps too.

Leody Taveras is an interesting case as well. The Rangers love the make up and what he brings to the table in the field and on the bases. Consistency at the plate is the only thing that stands in his way.

Eli White has made changes to his swing and turned some heads early in camp. If his swing plays out during Cactus League action, White could push for a spot once he is fully cleared from his throwing program and built up for big-league games, which is estimated to be about a week after Opening Day.

