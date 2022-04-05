After a quick spring training, the Texas Rangers have set the 28-man roster that will open the 2022 season in Toronto.

While all the roster moves have yet to be officially announced, we know the 28 players that will dress in Texas Rangers uniforms in Toronto to open the season against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Before the Rangers took the field at Surprise Stadium for their Cactus League finale, manager Chris Woodward announced the final roster decisions that shape the Opening Day roster. Right-handers Glenn Otto and Spencer Patton were optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Speedy outfielder Eli White and veteran reliever Greg Holland were told they made the roster while outfielders Joe McCarthy and Jake Marisnick did not. Marisnick was released from his minor league contract on Tuesday.

Here are the 28 players that will be in Toronto on Opening Day:

Starting Rotation (5): RHP Jon Gray, RHP Dane Dunning, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Taylor Hearn, RHP Spencer Howard

The Gist: The fifth spot in the rotation was essentially the only one up for grabs this spring. The Rangers like where Howard is physically and mentally, though he'll be limited to start the season.

Bullpen (10): RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Josh Sborz, RHP Dennis Santana, RHP Greg Holland*, RHP Albert Abreu, RHP Matt Bush*, LHP Brett Martin, LHP Brock Burke, LHP John King, LHP Kolby Allard

* - non-roster invitee

The Gist: Brock Burke is the surprise of the bunch after turning a lot of heads during spring training. Promising performances by Matt Bush and Greg Holland made Spencer Patton the odd man out. Right-hander Garrett Richards will be in the bullpen eventually, but will open the season on the 10-day Injured List with a blister on his middle finger.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Jon Gray Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Taylor Hearn Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Matt Bush

Catchers (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim

The Gist: Once the Rangers traded Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees, the Rangers' catching tandem became crystal clear.

Infielders (5): 1B Nathaniel Lowe, 2B Marcus Semien, 3B Andy Ibáñez, SS Corey Seager, UTIL Charlie Culberson*

* - non-roster invitee

The Gist: The Seager-Semien era begins. Chris Woodward settled the void at third base early in spring, and Andy Ibáñez answered with a strong performance in the Cactus League. For the second straight season, Charlie Culberson came into camp as a non-roster invitee and won a job.

Outfielders (6): LF Brad Miller, CF Adolis García, RF Kole Calhoun, LF/DH Willie Calhoun, OF Nick Solak, OF Eli White

The Gist: The final outfield spot came down to Eli White, Joe McCarthy and Jake Marisnick. The Rangers opted for White's potential over Marisnick's experience and McCarthy's torrid Cactus League performance. However, after McCarthy slashed .571/.684/1.357/2.041 in 10 games, the Rangers are contemplating scenarios to add him to the 40-man roster.

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Marcus Semien (left), Corey Seager (right) Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Kole Calhoun Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Adolis García

What's Left To Work Out?

If you noticed, three non-roster players made the Opening Day roster. Prior to Thursday's midday deadline, the Rangers must add them to a full 40-man roster.

José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery) was initially thought to be added to the 60-day IL, which would have opened up a spot. However, the Rangers do not intend to do that since they expect him to be ready before he would be eligible to return.

That means three players must be removed, which could result in a trade, release or waiver claim (if they are outrighted to the minor leagues). If the Rangers truly want to find a spot for McCarthy, it would require an additional move.