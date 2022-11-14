Rangers' Current Payroll Impacts Pitching Dreams

The Texas Rangers are chasing two front-line starters in free agency for 2023.

The Texas Rangers have money to spend. In fact, plenty of money to spend.

The question really is how much WILL they spend to become contenders?

The Rangers payroll, for now, is right at the league average for 2023, an estimated $85 million per Spotrac. That’s for a couple of reasons.

First, the Rangers have just six veteran contracts on the books right now. Shortstop Corey Seager ($35 million), second baseman Marcus Semien ($26 million) and pitcher Jon Gray ($15 million) are the big-ticket items.

The other vets are pitcher Jose Leclerc ($6 million), infielder Brad Miller ($4 million) and new starter Jake Odorizzi ($2.5 million). Odorizzi will actually get $12.5 million, but his former team, Atlanta, is picking up the rest of the tab.

Second, the rest of the Rangers 40-man roster is either headed for salary arbitration or under team control. So, their 2023 salaries haven’t been determined yet.

The Rangers have six players headed for arbitration — catcher Mitch Garver, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Brett Martin, Dennis Santana and Jonathan Hernandez.

Lowe’s arbitration case will be the one to watch. Lowe is coming off the best season of his career, hitting over .300 for the first time and winning an AL Silver Slugger award.

MLBTradeRumors.com estimated what the six players could get in arbitration, based on modeling the site has been using for 12 years. Their estimate was a total of $14.3 million, with Lowe and Garver modeled to snag $4 million or more.

If that’s where the Rangers and their arbitration-eligible players end up, then the Rangers would have a payroll of just under $100 million.

The rest of the 40-man roster is under team control. That includes top prospects like third baseman Josh Jung, infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, and outfielder Bubba Thompson. They would make the league minimum, which for 2023 will be $720,000.

So the Rangers, essentially, have a dozen players that will account for $100 million in 2023. With 26 players on the Opening Day roster, the Rangers have 14 more spots.

Texas has no excuse not to spend money. But how much?

The Rangers have made it clear they are looking for two front-line starters. When it comes to front-line starters, the Rangers have reportedly contacted the agents for three pitchers — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga.

deGrom and Rodón will be costly, if the New York Post’s estimates are any indication. The Post consulted an MLB salary expert as it created its top 30 free agents list. As an indicator of the accuracy, the Post’s expert estimated Mets closer Edwin Diaz would get a five-year deal worth $105 million. Diaz ended up signing a five-year deal worth a reported $102 million.

The Post estimated deGrom would get a three-year deal worth $125 million, and that Rodón would get a five-year deal worth $150 million.

Do the math, and that’s an annual average of $71.6 million.

Senga, who is pitching in Japan, could fetch $65 million over five years. If the Rangers nabbed deGrom and Senga, it could cost $54 million per year. A Rodón-Senga combo could cost $44 million.

There are other options, too. Mets starter Chris Bassitt has already turned down his qualifying offer from the Mets. The Post estimated he could make $66 million over three years, a split of $22 million per year. The Dodgers gave Tyler Anderson the qualifying offer, and the Post estimated he could make $50 million over three years, a little over $17 million a year.

Then, of course, there is Rangers starter Martín Pérez, who was unable to come to an agreement with the team before they made him the qualifying offer Thursday. The Post estimated Perez could get a deal similar to Anderson on the open market, which would be $2 million less per year than the qualifying offer. But it would also offer Perez security after two seasons of one-year contracts.

There are plenty of options. The Rangers have plenty of money. Now, they have to convince two free-agent pitchers to join a team they believe can contend in 2023.

Chances are Texas will have to pay a premium to do it.

