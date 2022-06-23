Skip to main content

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Phillies 2

The Texas Rangers swept a two-game series from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field

TEXAS won both contests in this brief 2-game series against the Phillies, the 3rd time for the Rangers to win all games of a series in 2022 (also 2 G, 5/3-4 at PHI and 3 G, 5/16-18 vs. LAA)…finished with a perfect 4-0 record vs. PHI this season, just the 3rd time in Washington/Texas franchise history for the club to go 4-0 or better against one opponent in a season and 1st time to do it against an N.L. opponent…club was 12-0 vs. MIN in 1999 and 6-0 vs. DET in 2019…Rangers have won 9 straight against Phillies dating to 2014 for team’s longest-ever win streak against an N.L. opponent since Interleague play began in 1997…team has won 6 straight in Interleague play after an 0-3 start to 2022…won consecutive home games for the 1st time in June.

JON GRAY earned the win after allowing just 2 runs in 5.2 innings, exiting with 2 runners on and 2 outs in the 6th before Matt Moore entered and struck out Didi Gregorius to strand both runners and preserve the Texas lead…has gone 2-0, 1.45 (3 ER/18.2 IP) with 4 BB/21 SO in last 3 starts to lower season ERA from 5.28 to season-low 4.18…only runs allowed came on a 2-run HR by Kyle Schwarber in the 3rd inning, just his 2nd HR allowed with a runner on base in 2022.

COREY SEAGER doubled and singled in his first 2 at-bats and has reached in exactly half (12 of 24) of his plate appearances over last 6 games (7 H, 5 BB)...has reached via H/BB in 12 straight games, longest active streak among Rangers and his 2nd-longest run of 2022 (13 G, 5/9-21)…last 9 G: .355/.459/.742/1.201 (11-31), 3 HR, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 6 BB, 5 SO.

KOLE CALHOUN had 2 RBI today and drove in 4 runs in this 2-G series, tied for his most RBI in any 2-G span this season (also 4 RBI from 5/14-15 vs. BOS)…had 4 RBI in his previous 15 G prior to this series.

Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Brad Miller (13) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Globe Life Field.
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
PHILADELPHIA has dropped 3 straight after going 15-2 to open the month of June...have lost 9 straight to the Rangers since winning on Opening Day in 2014 (at Globe Life Park in Arlington)...in Interleague play this season, Phillies are 0-4 against Texas and 7-2 vs. all other A.L. clubs...most losses to one opponent this season: 3-9 vs. NYM, 3-4 vs. MIA, 0-4 vs. TEX...have scored 3 runs-or-less in 4 straight games.

ZACK WHEELER was tagged with his 4th loss of the season, first since 4/23 vs. MIL, as today's defeat snapped a span in which he had gone 6-0, 1.40 (9 ER/57.2 IP) over his previous 9 starts from 4/28-6/16...had allowed just 3 R-ER over 3 starts/19.0 IP to begin the month of June, but allowed 4 R-2 ER in 4.1 IP today...today's 4.1 IP marked 2nd-shortest start in 2022 (3.0 IP on 4/17 at MIA).

KYLE SCHWARBER hit a 2-R HR in the 3rd inning to account for the Phillies' 2 runs today...extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games, longest by a Phillies batter since Cesar Hernandez (28 G, 4/22-5/25/18)...Schwarber in June (20 G): .280/.407/.667/1.074 (21-75), 8 HR, 16 RBI, 22 R.

BRYCE HARPER had a single, walk, and stolen base today, extending his hit streak to 7 straight games...has hit safely in 14 of 16 games in June, reaching safely in 15 of 16: .400/.493/.727/1.220 (22-55), 5 HR, 16 RBI, 14 R, 11 BB/8 SO...today was his first career game in Arlington, and just his 6th career game overall against the Rangers (3 in 2017 at WAS, 2 in 2022 at PHI).

MISCELLANEOUS: Ezequiel Duran's 93.3 mph throw to first base to retire Alec Bohm in the 5th inning was the 4th-hardest infield throw by any Major Leaguer this season according to Statcast (hardest: PIT's Oneil Cruz, 96.7 mph)…Jonah Heim (1B, 2 BB) was on base 3 times after entering today with 2 BB over his previous 19 G…Odubel Herrera recorded his 3rd OF assist of 2022 (Calhoun at 3rd base in 5th), 2nd-most among Phillies (4-Castellanos).

