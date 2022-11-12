Skip to main content

Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels Lands in Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers moved on from Jon Daniels in mid-August after he served 20 years with the organization.

Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is now a senior advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, a move announced on Friday.

Daniels, who spent 17 years in charge of baseball operations for the Rangers and 20 years with the organization, will now work with Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

The Rays said that Daniels “will be supporting baseball ops senior leadership while utilizing his extensive experience in the industry to help further inform decision-making.”

The Rangers fired Daniels in mid-August, part of a pair of moves the Rangers made to re-make the organization heading into this offseason. The other was the firing of manager Chris Woodward, which came 48 hours before Daniels was shown the door.

General manager Chris Young assumed leadership of all Rangers baseball operations after Daniels left. Young hired Bruce Bochy as manager last month.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick

The new MLB Draft Lottery gives the Texas Rangers a slim chance at claiming the No. 1 overall pick in next July's draft.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed as the Rangers’ eighth general manager on Oct. 4, 2005. He was promoted to president of baseball operations in March 2013.

Daniels hired manager Ron Washington, who led the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. The Rangers also made the postseason five times in a 13-season span with Daniels in charge.

But Daniels was also responsible for the three managerial hires after Washington, none of which led the Rangers back to the World Series.

“Beyond the wins and losses, this is as good of a person as you’re going to find in this game,” Neander said. “That leadership experience, combined with such a high confidence and trust in the person, to bring him to our group — which is, in my opinion, a really talented group but also a relatively inexperienced group. … I feel like he can only accelerate the professional development of our leadership team.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels Lands in Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers moved on from Jon Daniels in mid-August after he served 20 years with the organization.

Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is now a senior advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, a move announced on Friday.

Daniels, who spent 17 years in charge of baseball operations for the Rangers and 20 years with the organization, will now work with Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

The Rays said that Daniels “will be supporting baseball ops senior leadership while utilizing his extensive experience in the industry to help further inform decision-making.”

The Rangers fired Daniels in mid-August, part of a pair of moves the Rangers made to re-make the organization heading into this offseason. The other was the firing of manager Chris Woodward, which came 48 hours before Daniels was shown the door.

General manager Chris Young assumed leadership of all Rangers baseball operations after Daniels left. Young hired Bruce Bochy as manager last month.

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed as the Rangers’ eighth general manager on Oct. 4, 2005. He was promoted to president of baseball operations in March 2013.

Daniels hired manager Ron Washington, who led the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. The Rangers also made the postseason five times in a 13-season span with Daniels in charge.

But Daniels was also responsible for the three managerial hires after Washington, none of which led the Rangers back to the World Series.

“Beyond the wins and losses, this is as good of a person as you’re going to find in this game,” Neander said. “That leadership experience, combined with such a high confidence and trust in the person, to bring him to our group — which is, in my opinion, a really talented group but also a relatively inexperienced group. … I feel like he can only accelerate the professional development of our leadership team.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game

By Matthew Postins
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Bubba Thompson

By Matthew Postins
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Dennis Santana

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Kershaw
News

Rangers Kershaw Kerfuffle: Why It Makes Sense, But Will Never Happen

By Richie Whitt
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard

By Matthew Postins