Texas concludes its six-game, two-city road trip with the final game of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers wrap up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels with an afternoon game at Angel Stadium on Sunday trying to avoid being swept.

Texas (66-91) is playing its final five games of the season — the finale in Los Angeles against the Angels and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday through Wednesday.

The Rangers lost the first two games to the Angels, the most recent being a 3-2 contest to the Angels on Saturday in which they broke up a no-hitter in the seventh inning and took the lead, but still lost. The Angels won the opener 4-1 on Friday.

The Angels, like the Rangers, are finishing out the season before they start their managerial search this offseason.

Here is a preview of today game.

Texas Rangers (66-91) at Los Angeles Angels (72-86)

Oct. 2, 2022, Angel Stadium., 3:07 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Tyson Miller (1-1, 8.10)

vs.

LAA: LHP Tucker Davidson (2-7, 6.80)

-

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Angels — Bally Sports West

Rangers –KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Angels – KLAA 830 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA