WATCH: Rangers Prospect Strikes Out Six Straight

The RoughRiders pitcher ended his season with two perfect innings of relief in Frisco's Texas League title-clinching victory.

Texas Rangers pitching prospect Owen White had a significant hand in the Frisco RoughRiders’ Texas League Championship Series-clinching victory on Tuesday night.

The RoughRiders beat Wichita 7-5 in Game 2 of the series to win their first Texas League crown since 2004.

White, who is among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects according to MLB.com, came on in relief in the fourth inning and faced six hitters. Ordinarily, that would be a solid two innings of relief for any pitcher.

But White struck out all six.

White is the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect and he is high on the list for good reason. He finished the 2022 season 9-2 with a 3.59 ERA, throwing 80 1/3 innings in 15 games (14 starts) with 104 strikeouts.

He began the season with High Class-A Hickory and had a 6-2 record with a 3.99 ERA, giving up 27 runs (26 earned) in 58 2/3 innings. That earned him a promotion to Frisco on June 23, and in his first start with the RoughRiders he threw 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball before he sprained an ankle. In that game he struck out seven.

White ended up just pitching four games for the RoughRiders, but he was effective. He went 3-0 in four starts, throwing 21 2/3 innings and giving up just six runs.

The Rangers drafted White in the second round in 2018 and pitched well in High-A Hickory before his promotion to Frisco. With the Crawdads, White went 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA while striking out 81 batters over 58.2 innings with 19 walks. In his last four starts before the promotion, he went 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA, striking out 34 over 25.0 innings.

