Texas Rangers 2020 Opening Day Lineup Predictions

SURPRISE, Ariz. – With the first pitch of spring training games upon us, we take a stab at what the Rangers lineup could look like on March 26th in Seattle. Our predictions are featured above.

Willie Calhoun is looking to build off a good run in 2019 after Joey Gallo went down with a broken hamate bone. Calhoun is a pretty versatile bat that manager Chris Woodward can plug just about anywhere in the lineup.

Danny Santana is also very versatile. In his breakout season last year, he batted everywhere but nine-spot. He spent the most amount of time batting second, which he did 64 times. He is slated to be the every day center fielder going into spring training with Rangers Rookie of the Year Nick Solak as his primary competition in camp.

New-comer Todd Frazier can be plugged anywhere in the middle of the lineup, as he's been a four, five, or six hitter for most of his career. He's started in the six-hole more than anything else in his career (261 times), with the five-spot being a close second at 257 times.

Ronald Guzman is intriguing this spring because of the competition at first base in camp right now. Guzman is already accomplished defensively, but needs to make progressions with his bat this spring to fully secure the every day spot at first base. Former Yankee Greg Bird, who is healthy and hungry for a spot, is his biggest competition for the first base job.

The Rangers lineup has a good chance to be in flux at the beginning of 2020. They have a few versatile bats, so don't be surprised if Chris Woodward tinkers with his lineup frequently at the outset of the season.

