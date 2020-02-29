Texas Rangers 2020 Opening Day Roster Projection – 2nd Edition

With Cactus League play now underway for a solid week, it's time to take a stab at the Opening Day roster again.

After several days of workouts, bullpen sessions, live BP's, and now game action, it's a little easier to put our finger on the pulse of what's happening in Rangers camp. There's still more than three full weeks of games in Arizona, so obviously, there are still many different ways things can play out.

For now, here's what I predict the Opening Day roster will look like in Seattle on March 26th.

Starting Rotation (5)

Pre-Spring Training Edition 2nd Edition Mike Minor Mike Minor Lance Lynn Lance Lynn Corey Kluber Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson Kyle Gibson Jordan Lyles Jordan Lyles

No changes here, not that we'd expect any. As long as this group avoids injuries, the only thing that could change would be the order. Chris Woodward has not chosen an Opening Day starter yet, which is a great problem for the Rangers to have. They have three guys who all have a reason to be chosen by Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

There's a good chance that whoever starts Opening Day could also start the home opener at Globe Life Field. The opening series in Seattle is a four-game series and is followed by an off-day before the Rangers host the Angels in the first regular season game ever at Globe Life Field. That's normal rest for whoever gets the ball on Opening Day.

Bullpen (8)

Pre-Spring Training Edition 2nd Edition Jose Leclerc Jose Leclerc Rafael Montero Rafael Montero Jesse Chavez Jesse Chavez Joely Rodriguez Joely Rodriguez Brett Martin Brett Martin Nick Goody Nick Goody Edinson Volquez Edinson Volquez Demarcus Evans Jonathan Hernandez

The only change made is Jonathan Hernandez claiming the last spot in the bullpen over Demarcus Evans.

Don't get me wrong, Evans has been impressive. I'd argue Hernandez has been just as impressive. Add in the fact that Hernandez has Major League experience and can pitch in a long relief role, and that's why I've got him making the Opening Day roster over Evans.

Evans will be on the Major League roster at some point this season. He's caught the eye of his manager, who has heaped praise on him from the beginning of camp. At this point, Hernandez has the upper hand on Evans.

Catchers (2)

Pre-Spring Training Edition 2nd Edition Robinson Chirinos Robinson Chirinos Jeff Mathis Jeff Mathis

No changes. None expected, to be honest. This is almost as set as the starting rotation.

The only thing that could throw a monkey wrench into the frame is if this Robinson Chirinos hamstring injury lingers, or if he has a setback. Rangers management doesn't seem concerned about it. They're taking it slow with him, which is perfectly acceptable at this point of spring training.

If Chirinos is good to go for Opening Day, and every indication says he will be, this will be the duo.

Infielders (6)

Pre-Spring Training Edition 2nd Edition Ronald Guzman Greg Bird Rougned Odor Rougned Odor Elvis Andrus Elvis Andrus Todd Frazier Todd Frazier Isiah Kiner-Falefa Isiah Kiner-Falefa Nick Solak Nick Solak

The first base competition is really difficult to gauge. Guzman looks good in camp so far, but Greg Bird has come in healthy and is showing a lot of the things that made him such a promising prospect for the Yankees. So, I'm now buying Greg Bird stock.

Another important thing to factor in is Guzman has one option remaining. The Rangers could now add Greg Bird to the 40-man roster when the Rangers put Brock Burke on the 60-day Injured List and option Guzman to Triple-A Nashville. Then the Greg Bird experiment/redemption tour could begin.

If it blows up in their faces, they would likely DFA Bird and call up Guzman. If it pays off, then the Rangers found their next Danny Santana or Hunter Pence. Obviously, the biggest concern would be how Guzman would handle another demotion.

Even though he is exclusively working in center field right now, I've still got Nick Solak listed as an infielder. The Rangers are simply trying him out to see if he can handle the position. I'm not ready to call him an "outfielder," especially since it's still believed that Danny Santana will be the Opening Day starter in center field.

Solak will get his work in the infield this spring, but Woodward wants to see where all he can plug Solak in to get him at-bats.

Outfielders (5)

Pre-Spring Training Edition 2nd Edition Joey Gallo Joey Gallo Willie Calhoun Willie Calhoun Shin-Soo Choo Shin-Soo Choo Danny Santana Danny Santana Adolis Garcia Scott Heineman

The only change here is Scott Heineman over Adolis Garcia.

Both have had pretty good showings in spring training thus far, but Heineman has shown pretty well with the bat so far. Heineman is a more versatile defender, and if he's improved with the bat, he's a more reliable option for the Rangers to start off the season.

Garcia has a higher ceiling. He's got tons of raw potential, and despite some good at-bats in spring training, he's got to prove he's cleaned up some significant holes offensively. Garcia can also play all three outfield positions, but he profiles more as a corner outfielder.

