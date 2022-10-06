Skip to main content

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings.

MLB is implementing a draft lottery system for the first time to set the first six selections of the draft.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record, tied for the seventh-worst in baseball. But thanks to a tie-breaker with the Colorado Rockies, the Rangers have the seventh-best odds to land the pick.

The teams with the three worst records in 2022 -- the Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s and Pittsburgh Pirates -- have the best chance (16.5 percent each) to get the No. 1 overall pick via the lottery.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Glenn Otto: 'Time To Take That Jump'

The Rangers rookie pitcher finished off the season well and is already looking toward taking another step in 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny

Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with teammates after the game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rangers 4, Yankees 2

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

The Rangers? Well, they have a 5.5 percent chance of landing that No. 1 overall selection.

Aside from the Nationals, A’s and Pirates, only the Cincinnati Reds (13.5 percent), Kansas City Royals (10 percent) and Detroit Tigers (7.5 percent) have better odds than the Rangers.

If the Rangers end up with a Top 10 selection, it will be their third in the past five drafts.

In 2019 the Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung out of Texas Tech at No. 8 overall. He made his Major League debut in September. The Rangers took Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter No. 2 overall in 2021. Leiter just wrapped up his first professional season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. The Rangers took Leiter’s former college teammate, Kumar Rocker, at No. 3 overall. He is pitching in the Arizona Fall League.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersPittsburgh PiratesKansas City RoyalsCincinnati RedsDetroit TigersWashington NationalsOakland Athletics

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Texas Rangers still have a chance to claim something good out of this lost 2022 season — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

How? The first MLB Draft Lottery, to be held later this year at the Winter Meetings.

MLB is implementing a draft lottery system for the first time to set the first six selections of the draft.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record, tied for the seventh-worst in baseball. But thanks to a tie-breaker with the Colorado Rockies, the Rangers have the seventh-best odds to land the pick.

The teams with the three worst records in 2022 -- the Washington Nationals, Oakland A’s and Pittsburgh Pirates -- have the best chance (16.5 percent each) to get the No. 1 overall pick via the lottery.

The Rangers? Well, they have a 5.5 percent chance of landing that No. 1 overall selection.

Aside from the Nationals, A’s and Pirates, only the Cincinnati Reds (13.5 percent), Kansas City Royals (10 percent) and Detroit Tigers (7.5 percent) have better odds than the Rangers.

If the Rangers end up with a Top 10 selection, it will be their third in the past five drafts.

In 2019 the Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung out of Texas Tech at No. 8 overall. He made his Major League debut in September. The Rangers took Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter No. 2 overall in 2021. Leiter just wrapped up his first professional season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. The Rangers took Leiter’s former college teammate, Kumar Rocker, at No. 3 overall. He is pitching in the Arizona Fall League.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Glenn Otto: 'Time To Take That Jump'

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny

By Matthew Postins
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with teammates after the game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 4, Yankees 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Finish Season on High, Beat Yankees

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nathaniel Lowe Reaches Rare Milestone for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) jog off the field after the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Beasley on Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer: 'He Earned It'

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker's First Strikeout

By Matthew Postins