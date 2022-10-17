Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brad Miller

Brad Miller played half the season and had the second-worst batting average of his career.

IF Brad Miller

Statistics for 2022: Miller batted .212/.270/.320/.598 (47-for-222) in 81 games. He scored 20 runs, had 71 total bases, three doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI. He walked 18 times and struck out 70 times. He stole four bases and was caught stealing twice. He played 27 games at third base, 28 games in left field and three games in right field. He played the other 22 at designated hitter. He was charged with just two errors in 73 total chances.

Season Transactions: Miller started the season on the Opening-Day roster. On May 30, the Rangers put Miller on the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement and activated him on June 10. He returned to injured list on July 21 with a neck strain and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 for a rehab assignment. He was then designated to Double-A Frisco to continue that assignment on Aug. 2 and activated by the Rangers on Aug. 5. The Rangers moved Miller to injured list on Sept. 9 with a right hip strain and eventually moved him to the 60-day injured list, which ended his season.

Season Summary: This is the third straight season in which Miller’s batting average has fallen. With St. Louis in 2020, he hit .232. With the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, he hit .227. His .212 batting average in 2022 was the second-worst of his career, after the .201 he hit with Tampa Bay in 2017. He’s a long way from being the productive, 30-home run hitter he was in 2016.

Contract Status: Miller is signed through 2023 and will earn $4 million (per Spotrac.com).

What’s next: The Rangers need Miller to get healthy first. Then, he’ll have to deal with the increased competition and youth movement sweeping the organization. Miller’s versatility is his biggest asset. But that will only carry him so far if his bat doesn’t come around. With a $4 million salary, he’s an inexpensive asset. But it also makes him inexpensive to get rid of if he no longer fits into the team’s plans.

