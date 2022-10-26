Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Charlie Culberson

The long-time infielder/outfielder lost playing time as the season went on and goes into free agency again this offseason.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

IF Charlie Culberson

Statistics for 2022: Culberson batted .252/.283/.357/.640 in 70 games (29-for-115) with 19 runs, 41 total bases, six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI. He walked five times and struck out 31 times. He stole two bases and was caught stealing three times. Culberson played six different positions in the field for the Rangers (pitcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field) and was charged with seven errors.

Season Transactions: After Culberson opted for free agency after the 2021 season, he signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on March 22. The Rangers selected his contract on April 7 and installed him on their Opening Day roster.

Season Summary: When Culberson signed with the Rangers and made the Opening Day roster, there was a place for him in the lineup. By the time Chris Woodward was fired in August, the Rangers were pressing a youth movement and Culberson’s playing time diminished. Culberson played 12 games in August, September and October, but did homer in his final game of the season on Oct. 5.

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers new team manager Bruce Bochy speaks during a news conference at Globe Life Field.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System

The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Rangers Kumar Rocker Makes Longest AFL Start

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young shakes hands with new team manager Bruce Bochy following a news conference at Globe Life Field.
Rangers Start Search for Pitching Coach

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young clarified whether the remainder of the coaching staff would return.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Culberson is a free agent.

What’s next: Culberson is 33 years old and the Rangers are in the midst of changing managers and, potentially, philosophies on how they approach personnel. The Rangers have a wealth of young talent in the infield and the outfield in the minor-league system and the organization is likely to push to see if some of that talent is ready for the Majors in 2023. Culberson’s free agency is well-timed. A contender could use his position flexibility next season. He’s unlikely to be in Arlington.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King |

Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers new team manager Bruce Bochy speaks during a news conference at Globe Life Field.
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Rangers Kumar Rocker Makes Longest AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young shakes hands with new team manager Bruce Bochy following a news conference at Globe Life Field.
Rangers Start Search for Pitching Coach

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros-Phillies World Series Times Set

By Matthew Postins
John King
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: John King

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field.
Bruce Bochy Old-School, But 'Open-Minded' With Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Anthony Gutierrez

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young on Rangers Hitting COVID-19 Vaccine Threshold
Bruce Bochy 'Right Fit' for Rangers

By Matthew Postins