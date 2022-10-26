Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Charlie Culberson

The long-time infielder/outfielder lost playing time as the season went on and goes into free agency again this offseason.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

IF Charlie Culberson

Statistics for 2022: Culberson batted .252/.283/.357/.640 in 70 games (29-for-115) with 19 runs, 41 total bases, six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI. He walked five times and struck out 31 times. He stole two bases and was caught stealing three times. Culberson played six different positions in the field for the Rangers (pitcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field) and was charged with seven errors.

Season Transactions: After Culberson opted for free agency after the 2021 season, he signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on March 22. The Rangers selected his contract on April 7 and installed him on their Opening Day roster.

Season Summary: When Culberson signed with the Rangers and made the Opening Day roster, there was a place for him in the lineup. By the time Chris Woodward was fired in August, the Rangers were pressing a youth movement and Culberson’s playing time diminished. Culberson played 12 games in August, September and October, but did homer in his final game of the season on Oct. 5.

Contract Status: Culberson is a free agent.

What’s next: Culberson is 33 years old and the Rangers are in the midst of changing managers and, potentially, philosophies on how they approach personnel. The Rangers have a wealth of young talent in the infield and the outfield in the minor-league system and the organization is likely to push to see if some of that talent is ready for the Majors in 2023. Culberson’s free agency is well-timed. A contender could use his position flexibility next season. He’s unlikely to be in Arlington.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

