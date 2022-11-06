Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jesus Tinoco

Jesus Tinoco carved out a role as a reliever and an opener during the final month of the Texas Rangers' 2022 season.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Jesus Tinoco

Statistics for 2022: Tinoco went 0-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 17 games (two starts). He had four holds. He pitched 20 2/3 innings, giving up 12 hits, five runs (all earned), two home runs and 10 walks. He struck out 18. Opposing hitters batted .167 off of him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Tinoco started the 2022 season in the minor leagues. On June 10 the Rangers called him up from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers sent him back to Round Rock on June 20. The Rangers recalled him on Sept. 1.

Season Summary: Tinoco had two stretches with the Rangers. In June he made five appearances in eight days, throwing nearly six innings and giving up three runs, all in one appearance on June 18. In fact, he threw hitless baseball in his first four appearances. The Rangers recalled him to start September and he made 12 more appearances, including a pair of starts as an opener. He gave up nine hits and two runs in that stretch, including a scoreless September in nine appearances. The opponent batting average was consistent all season.

Contract Status: Tinoco is still under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Tinoco is going to be a player for a bullpen spot in 2023. He showed enough during his two stints with the Rangers to put him in the mix. For the amount of innings he pitched, he gave up a few too many walks. That will be a key area for him to work on going into spring training.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.