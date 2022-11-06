Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jesus Tinoco

Jesus Tinoco carved out a role as a reliever and an opener during the final month of the Texas Rangers' 2022 season.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Jesus Tinoco

Statistics for 2022: Tinoco went 0-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 17 games (two starts). He had four holds. He pitched 20 2/3 innings, giving up 12 hits, five runs (all earned), two home runs and 10 walks. He struck out 18. Opposing hitters batted .167 off of him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Tinoco started the 2022 season in the minor leagues. On June 10 the Rangers called him up from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers sent him back to Round Rock on June 20. The Rangers recalled him on Sept. 1.

Season Summary: Tinoco had two stretches with the Rangers. In June he made five appearances in eight days, throwing nearly six innings and giving up three runs, all in one appearance on June 18. In fact, he threw hitless baseball in his first four appearances. The Rangers recalled him to start September and he made 12 more appearances, including a pair of starts as an opener. He gave up nine hits and two runs in that stretch, including a scoreless September in nine appearances. The opponent batting average was consistent all season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Houston Astros Win World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning during the first inning during game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers After Clayton Kershaw Again

The Rangers need pitching help and one top free-agent list has Texas as a potential landing spot for Clayton Kershaw.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Manager Tracker: White Sox Introduce Manager

Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Tinoco is still under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Tinoco is going to be a player for a bullpen spot in 2023. He showed enough during his two stints with the Rangers to put him in the mix. For the amount of innings he pitched, he gave up a few too many walks. That will be a key area for him to work on going into spring training.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jesus Tinoco

Jesus Tinoco carved out a role as a reliever and an opener during the final month of the Texas Rangers' 2022 season.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Jesus Tinoco

Statistics for 2022: Tinoco went 0-0 with a 2.18 ERA in 17 games (two starts). He had four holds. He pitched 20 2/3 innings, giving up 12 hits, five runs (all earned), two home runs and 10 walks. He struck out 18. Opposing hitters batted .167 off of him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Tinoco started the 2022 season in the minor leagues. On June 10 the Rangers called him up from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers sent him back to Round Rock on June 20. The Rangers recalled him on Sept. 1.

Season Summary: Tinoco had two stretches with the Rangers. In June he made five appearances in eight days, throwing nearly six innings and giving up three runs, all in one appearance on June 18. In fact, he threw hitless baseball in his first four appearances. The Rangers recalled him to start September and he made 12 more appearances, including a pair of starts as an opener. He gave up nine hits and two runs in that stretch, including a scoreless September in nine appearances. The opponent batting average was consistent all season.

Contract Status: Tinoco is still under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Tinoco is going to be a player for a bullpen spot in 2023. He showed enough during his two stints with the Rangers to put him in the mix. For the amount of innings he pitched, he gave up a few too many walks. That will be a key area for him to work on going into spring training.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Houston Astros Win World Series

By Matthew Postins
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning during the first inning during game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers After Clayton Kershaw Again

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Manager Tracker: White Sox Introduce Manager

By Matthew Postins
May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Eli White

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws the ball to first base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Jung

By Matthew Postins
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
News

Rangers Prospect Out Part of 2023 Season

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Gauging Rangers Martin Perez Deal, Suitors

By Matthew Postins