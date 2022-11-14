Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Martin Perez
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
P Martín Pérez
Statistics for 2022: Pérez went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 games (all starts). He threw 196 1/3 innings, giving up 178 hits, 70 runs (63 earned), 11 home runs and 69 walks. He struck out 169. Opponents hit .241 against him and he had a 1.26 WHIP.
Season Transactions: Pérez was on the Opening Day roster.
Season Summary: Pérez was named the Rangers Pitcher of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. There’s no question he was the team’s best overall pitcher, as the left-hander made his first All-Star Game and was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for May. The Rangers signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal and it was the best bargain of the offseason for them. Pérez provided instant ballast to a rotation filled with young players, and once he found a groove in May he never really lost it. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rangers. He returned after a three-year tour with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox a better pitcher.
Contract Status: Pérez is a free agent. The Rangers extended a $19.65 qualifying offer on Nov. 10. He has until Tuesday to accept or reject.
What’s next: It’s all about the money now. Pérez and the Rangers have both said they want a longer-term reunion. The proof will come shortly.
