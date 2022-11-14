Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Martin Perez

Martin Perez had one of the best seasons of his career on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Martín Pérez

Statistics for 2022: Pérez went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 games (all starts). He threw 196 1/3 innings, giving up 178 hits, 70 runs (63 earned), 11 home runs and 69 walks. He struck out 169. Opponents hit .241 against him and he had a 1.26 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Pérez was on the Opening Day roster.

Season Summary: Pérez was named the Rangers Pitcher of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. There’s no question he was the team’s best overall pitcher, as the left-hander made his first All-Star Game and was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for May. The Rangers signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal and it was the best bargain of the offseason for them. Pérez provided instant ballast to a rotation filled with young players, and once he found a groove in May he never really lost it. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rangers. He returned after a three-year tour with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox a better pitcher.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers' Current Payroll Impacts Pitching Dreams

The Texas Rangers are chasing two front-line starters in free agency for 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Luisangel Acuna plays for the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Prospects Help Surprise Win AFL Title

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez

Relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez finally made his Texas Rangers debut in 2022.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Pérez is a free agent. The Rangers extended a $19.65 qualifying offer on Nov. 10. He has until Tuesday to accept or reject.

What’s next: It’s all about the money now. Pérez and the Rangers have both said they want a longer-term reunion. The proof will come shortly.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson | Dane Dunning | Josh Sborz | Yerry Rodriguez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Martin Perez

Martin Perez had one of the best seasons of his career on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Martín Pérez

Statistics for 2022: Pérez went 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 games (all starts). He threw 196 1/3 innings, giving up 178 hits, 70 runs (63 earned), 11 home runs and 69 walks. He struck out 169. Opponents hit .241 against him and he had a 1.26 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Pérez was on the Opening Day roster.

Season Summary: Pérez was named the Rangers Pitcher of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. There’s no question he was the team’s best overall pitcher, as the left-hander made his first All-Star Game and was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for May. The Rangers signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal and it was the best bargain of the offseason for them. Pérez provided instant ballast to a rotation filled with young players, and once he found a groove in May he never really lost it. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rangers. He returned after a three-year tour with the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox a better pitcher.

Contract Status: Pérez is a free agent. The Rangers extended a $19.65 qualifying offer on Nov. 10. He has until Tuesday to accept or reject.

What’s next: It’s all about the money now. Pérez and the Rangers have both said they want a longer-term reunion. The proof will come shortly.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson | Dane Dunning | Josh Sborz | Yerry Rodriguez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Current Payroll Impacts Pitching Dreams

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Luisangel Acuna plays for the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Prospects Help Surprise Win AFL Title

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez

By Matthew Postins
Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Josh Sborz (66) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Sborz

By Matthew Postins
Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Nick Snyder (57) reacts after giving up a run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nick Snyder

By Matthew Postins
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Did Rangers Land in ESPN 2023 Power Rankings?

By Matthew Postins
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever

By Matthew Postins