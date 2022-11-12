Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nick Snyder

Nick Snyder was a little-used reliever for the Rangers in 2022 and his roster spot could be up for grabs in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Nick Snyder

Statistics for 2022: Snyder pitched in two games, both in relief, and had an 18.00 ERA. He threw one complete inning, giving up a hit, two runs (both earned) and three walks. He struck out none. Batters hit .250 against him and he had a 4.00 WHIP.

Season Transactions: He started the 2022 season at Triple-A Round Rock. He spent April 14-24 and May 20-23 with the Rangers. He was sent back to Round Rock both times.

Season Summary: There isn’t much to tell here. Snyder made just four appearances in 2021, so making just two in 2022 may not represent anything at all. He pitched twice in relief — on April 15 and April 17. The first appearance was near-perfect, aside from a walk allowed. His second appearance saw him fail to record an out and give up a hit, two runs and two walks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning had an up-and-down performance in his second season as a Texas Rangers starting pitcher.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Where Did Rangers Land in ESPN 2023 Power Rankings?

The web site has already published its way-too-early power rankings for 2023, and the Texas Rangers have ground to make up.

By Matthew Postins
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Snyder has less than a year of service time and is not eligible for arbitration. He under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Snyder seems like a player whose roster spot could be expendable to protect a player from the Rule V Draft later this offseason. Assuming he makes it to spring training, he needs opportunities to prove he’s worth a roster spot for Opening Day. In the minors, he threw in 41 games, went 2-2 and had a save with a 4.97 ERA. He has to show that can translate to the MLB level.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nick Snyder

Nick Snyder was a little-used reliever for the Rangers in 2022 and his roster spot could be up for grabs in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Nick Snyder

Statistics for 2022: Snyder pitched in two games, both in relief, and had an 18.00 ERA. He threw one complete inning, giving up a hit, two runs (both earned) and three walks. He struck out none. Batters hit .250 against him and he had a 4.00 WHIP.

Season Transactions: He started the 2022 season at Triple-A Round Rock. He spent April 14-24 and May 20-23 with the Rangers. He was sent back to Round Rock both times.

Season Summary: There isn’t much to tell here. Snyder made just four appearances in 2021, so making just two in 2022 may not represent anything at all. He pitched twice in relief — on April 15 and April 17. The first appearance was near-perfect, aside from a walk allowed. His second appearance saw him fail to record an out and give up a hit, two runs and two walks.

Contract Status: Snyder has less than a year of service time and is not eligible for arbitration. He under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Snyder seems like a player whose roster spot could be expendable to protect a player from the Rule V Draft later this offseason. Assuming he makes it to spring training, he needs opportunities to prove he’s worth a roster spot for Opening Day. In the minors, he threw in 41 games, went 2-2 and had a save with a 4.97 ERA. He has to show that can translate to the MLB level.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Did Rangers Land in ESPN 2023 Power Rankings?

By Matthew Postins
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever

By Matthew Postins
Jon Daniels
News

Jon Daniels Lands New Job

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Have Shot at Top Pick

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Prospects Fuel Surprise to AFL Title Game

By Matthew Postins
Aug 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) hits an rbi sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Bubba Thompson

By Matthew Postins
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Dennis Santana

By Matthew Postins