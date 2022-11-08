Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

The Texas Rangers put Ricky Vanasco on their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Ricky Vanasco

Statistics for 2022: Vanasco did not pitch for the Rangers in 2022. He was on the team’s 40-man roster to protect him from the 2021 Rule V Draft.

Season Transactions: The Rangers optioned Vanasco to Double-A Frisco on March 21. He was called up to Triple-A Round Rock later in 2022.

Read Vanasco’s Top 30 Prospect Wrap Here

Season Summary: Vanasco is just getting back on the mound after Tommy John surgery, so a full season in the minors with Hickory and a late promotion to Frisco represented good progress for the 24-year-old. Vanasco worked most of the season at Hickory. After moving to Frisco, he allowed eight runs in eight innings, but he at least got to be on the periphery of the RoughRiders’ run to the Texas League title.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rafael-palmeiro-ap2jpg
Play

Former Rangers Slugger on Hall of Fame Ballot

Rafael Palmeiro is one of just seven players in MLB history to finish his career with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 30, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) reaches second on a double ahead of Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (22) during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Sam Huff

The Texas Rangers' top-rated catching prospect is still trying to find his footing in a crowded situation behind the plate.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers new team manager Bruce Bochy speaks during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Texas Rangers Offseason Central

Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.

By Matthew Postins

For his 2022 minor-league season, Vanasco went 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA. He made 23 appearances, all starts, pitching 92 1/3 innings. He gave up 89 hits, 53 runs (48 earned), 14 home runs and 52 walks. He struck out 118. He had a 1.42 WHIP.

Contract Status: Since Vanasco has not pitched in the Majors, his service time clock has not started.

What’s next: The first question is whether Vanasco survives the offseason. He hasn’t pitched in the Majors, the Rangers are pushing for veteran starting pitching and he could prove expendable at age 24. If he makes it to spring training, he’s fighting to stay on the 40-man roster and prove he’s worth an assignment to either Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. Tommy John surgery aside, 2023 feels like Vanasco’s season to impress the team brass or find a new organization.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ricky Vanasco

The Texas Rangers put Ricky Vanasco on their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Ricky Vanasco

Statistics for 2022: Vanasco did not pitch for the Rangers in 2022. He was on the team’s 40-man roster to protect him from the 2021 Rule V Draft.

Season Transactions: The Rangers optioned Vanasco to Double-A Frisco on March 21. He was called up to Triple-A Round Rock later in 2022.

Read Vanasco’s Top 30 Prospect Wrap Here

Season Summary: Vanasco is just getting back on the mound after Tommy John surgery, so a full season in the minors with Hickory and a late promotion to Frisco represented good progress for the 24-year-old. Vanasco worked most of the season at Hickory. After moving to Frisco, he allowed eight runs in eight innings, but he at least got to be on the periphery of the RoughRiders’ run to the Texas League title.

For his 2022 minor-league season, Vanasco went 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA. He made 23 appearances, all starts, pitching 92 1/3 innings. He gave up 89 hits, 53 runs (48 earned), 14 home runs and 52 walks. He struck out 118. He had a 1.42 WHIP.

Contract Status: Since Vanasco has not pitched in the Majors, his service time clock has not started.

What’s next: The first question is whether Vanasco survives the offseason. He hasn’t pitched in the Majors, the Rangers are pushing for veteran starting pitching and he could prove expendable at age 24. If he makes it to spring training, he’s fighting to stay on the 40-man roster and prove he’s worth an assignment to either Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. Tommy John surgery aside, 2023 feels like Vanasco’s season to impress the team brass or find a new organization.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

rafael-palmeiro-ap2jpg
News

Former Rangers Slugger on Hall of Fame Ballot

By Matthew Postins
Sep 30, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) reaches second on a double ahead of Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher (22) during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Sam Huff

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers new team manager Bruce Bochy speaks during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texas Rangers Offseason Central

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should Rangers Pursue Jacob deGrom in Free Agency?

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after getting San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (not pictured) out in the seventh inning during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets, Diaz Agree To Deal

By Matthew Postins
Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros celebrate on the field after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game six and winning the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Rangers Ever Be Where Astros Are Now?

By Art Garcia
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Five Rangers Hit Free Agency As Offseason Begins

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco (63) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jesus Tinoco

By Matthew Postins