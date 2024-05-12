Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Updates Injury Recovery
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer told reporters in Colorado that he’s dealing with a nerve issue, and not a ligament issue, and that has set back his recovery from a herniated disc.
The Dallas Morning News was among the outlets reporting the news.
Scherzer hasn’t pitched since his rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock last month, though he has had throwing sessions. It was originally thought that his thumb issue was due to ligament irritation in his neck.
Now, Scherzer said that it’s more likely nerve irritation and will consult with team doctors when they return to Texas after Sunday’s finale against Colorado. He also received a cortisone injection.
He reportedly threw without issue on Friday but stopped a throwing session on Saturday with what was called triceps soreness.
Scherzer is one of four Rangers starters on the 15-day injured list. Before this setback, he was believed to be ahead of schedule after surgery on a herniated disc in December.
In his one rehab game he pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, three runs (all earned) and no walks. He struck out four. He threw 52 pitches, 32 of which were strikes. He faced 11 hitters.
Before the season began, the Rangers placed him on the 15-day injured list, anticipating that he might beat a timeline for a 60-day designation. Both Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are on the 60-day injured list recovering from their respective Tommy John surgeries.
He went a combined 13-6 with the Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.
The other Rangers starters on the 15-day injured list are left-hander Cody Bradford, right-hander Dane Dunning and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
