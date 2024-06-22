Rangers Ace Reveals When He'll Make His Season Debut
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer will make his season debut on Sunday with the Texas Rangers, both Scherzer and manager Bruce Bochy confirmed on Saturday.
Scherzer will face the Kansas City Royals in the final game of their three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Earlier this week, some national outlets reported that Scherzer would return this weekend, with one report getting as specific as Saturday. When asked about that on Wednesday, Bochy would not confirm and said he needed to speak to Scherzer after the right-hander’s bullpen session.
Scherzer sad the Rangers took an extra day after he informed them about some discomfort with the nerve issue in his arm after his last bullpen session. He admitted he's been chomping at the bit to get back on the mound. Bochy said Scherzer doesn't have a set pitch count for Sunday.
The Rangers will start Jon Gray for Saturday's game on Friday. Bochy also said that Dane Dunning, for now, will move to the bullpen to accommodate Scherzer's return. The Rangers will also need to make a roster move on Sunday to activate Scherzer.
The right-hander has been trying to work his way back from herniated disc surgery, a procedure he underwent in December.
Initially, the belief was Scherzer would be ready by the end of June. But when the season started he was placed on the 15-day injured list. At one point in April, Scherzer said he felt ahead of schedule.
He took an April rehab outing with Triple-A Round Rock, where he gave up three runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He also struck out four hitters. But, shortly after, he took a step back after a nerve issue in his thumb flared up. That led the Rangers to move him to the 60-day IL.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, has made two rehab starts in June, both with Round Rock. The first, against Oklahoma City, saw him retire the first eight hitters he faced as he didn’t allow a run or a walk. He allowed a hit and struck out five.
Last weekend against Tacoma he threw 79 pitches and gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He also allowed four hits and two walks, while he struck out eight.
He joined the Rangers at last season’s trade deadline and helped them win the first World Series in franchise history.
He went a combined 13-6 with the New York Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.