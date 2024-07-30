Texas Rangers Acquire Left-Handed Reliever Andrew Chafin From Detroit Tigers As MLB Trade Deadline Closes
ST. LOUIS — The Texas Rangers added left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin as the MLB Trade Deadline wound down Tuesday.
Chafin is 3-2 with a save and a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings with the Tigers in 2024. He has 50 strikeouts and 16 walks this season. Left-handed hitters are batting .180 with no home runs and 26 strikeouts against him in 16 2/3 innings 2024. Right-handed batters have two homers and are batting .293.
The Rangers are sending minor league right-handed pitchers Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo to the Tigers for Chafin. Lee, who turns 26 on Aug. 13, has a 1.69 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings with Triple-A Round Rock. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021.
To make room for Chafin on the 40-man roster, right-hander reliever Jonathan Hernandez was designated for assignment.
Chafin was the 43rd overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his debut in 204 and spent six seasons with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 31, 2020.
Montalvo, who turned 22 in May, is 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 starts (59 innings) for High-A Hickory this season. He was a 20th-round pick in 2021.
The Rangers have been thin from the left side of the bullpen this season. Jacob Latz has been sporadic, going 2-3 with a 3.63 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP in 39 2/3 innings over 44 appearances.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.