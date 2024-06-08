Texas Rangers Activate Starter From IL, Option Young Reliever
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers activated pitcher Jon Gray from the 15-day injured list on Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy said.
The Rangers optioned pitcher Gerson Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster.
Gray hit the IL on May 23 (retroactive to May 22) with a right groin strain. He was eligible to return on Thursday.
Bochy said on Friday that Gray would not go on a rehab assignment. Gray will likely start a game next week in Los Angeles, but Bochy said he's available out of the bullpen on Saturday.
“There’s a pretty good chance,” Bochy said when asked if Gray could pitch in relief before he starts.
Gray is 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA. He has started 11 of his 12 appearances this season. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each game, except his opening weekend start when he allowed five earned runs against the Chicago Cubs.
Using him out of the bullpen this weekend could give the entire bullpen a bit of a break, especially if Gray can give them multiple innings. It could also serve as a “bullpen” day before his next start.
“That helped us win a championship last year,” Bochy said of Gray’s willingness to come out of the bullpen in the playoffs. “He was willing to do whatever was asked.”
Garabito made his MLB debut on May 26 when he started against Minnesota and allowed one earned run and two hits in 3.2 innings. He’s pitched out of the bullpen twice since and allowed two hits. He returns to the Express with a 1.59 ERA.
