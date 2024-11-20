Texas Rangers Add Three Prospects To 40-Man Roster Ahead of MLB Rule 5 Draft
The Texas Rangers added three minor leaguers to their 40-man roster.
The moves, which had to be finalized by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, protect the players from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft during the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas on Dec. 11.
Right-handed pitchers Emiliano Teodo and Winston Santos and infielder Max Acosta were selected from Double-A Frisco. Additionally, right-hander Carson Coleman was returned to the New York Yankees after the Rangers selected him in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. Coleman, 26, was on the injured list during the 2024 season after having right elbow surgery in early 2023.
The Rangers have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Teodo, the 6th-rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was 5-4 with a 1.98 ERA in 20 appearances, including 19 starts for Frisco in 2024. He had 110 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings, his first season at the Double-A level. Teodo, 23, made two appearances with the Rangers during spring training as a non-roster invitee. He was the starting pitcher for the American League squad in the 2024 MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field, striking out one in two scoreless innings. He was signed by Texas as a non-drafted free agent in 2020.
Santos, 22, was a combined 11-6 with a 3.67 ERA over 22 starts with High-A Hickory and Frisco in 2024. He led Rangers minor league pitchers in wins, was second with 138 strikeouts, tied for third in innings, fifth in ERA, fifth with a .221 opponent’s average, and sixth with a 1.14 WHIP. Santos also pitched in the MLB Futures Game in July, allowing an unearned run with a strikeout and a walk in one inning. The Dominican Republic native, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Rangers prospect, signed as an international free agent in 2019.
Acosta, a Venezuela native, signed with Texas in 2019 as a non-drafted free agent. The 22-year-old batted .288/.353/.425/.778 (111-386) with eight home runs, three triples, 23 doubles, and 58 RBI in 104 games with Frisco in 2024. His .288 batting average ranked third among qualified Texas League batters. He batted .338 in 20 games for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League, batting, earning an AFL Fall Stars game nod.
