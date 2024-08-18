Texas Rangers Adding Adrián Beltré Statue Outside Globe Life Field, Joining Nolan Ryan, Pudge Rodriguez
ARLINGTON — Globe Life Field is getting another major point of interest.
Texas Rangers great Adrián Beltré, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last month, will be honored with a bronze statue outside the stadium for the 2025 season.
Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan shared the news with Beltré and the fans during a pregame ceremony Saturday celebrating Beltré's induction.
"I have breaking news," Morgan said. "On behalf of Mr. Ray Davis, Mr. Neil Leibman, and the ownership of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, they want everyone to know that Nolan Ryan and Pudge Rodriguez will be getting some company."
Beltré, who played the final eight seasons of his 21-year MLB career in Arlington, was surprised by the announcement.
"I had no idea. That was a great surprise," Beltré later told Dave Raymond and Mike Bacsik during the Bally Sports Southwest game telecast. "I'm honored and grateful to the Rangers to do that for me. To be next to the great Nolan Ryan and Pudge, I've never thought about that, so I'm really about that."
During Saturday's ceremony, Beltré's Hall of Fame plaque was unveiled, and former teammate Elvis Andrus was on hand to mae the introduction.
"I thin God sent him to me. He was a blessing for me, for my career for what he did on and off the field," Andrus said. "He showed me the way, showed me work ethic ... hit me a few times here and there, but I really enjoyed playing with Adrian. It was so much fun every day."
The location of Beltré's statue outside Globe Life Field has not been announced. Neither has the pose that he'll be in, but a good bet is that it will be an image of Beltré's home run swing, with his right knee in the dirt.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.