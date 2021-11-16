Rangers' García Finishes Fourth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García finished fourth in the voting for the 2021 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena won the award, with Houston's Luis Garcia finishing second in the voting and Arozarena's teammate Wander Franco finishing third.
The award, along with the National League Rookie of the Year (Cincinnati's Jonathan India), was announced on Monday night.
Here's a full breakdown of the voting results. First-place votes are worth five points each, second-place votes are worth three points and third-place votes are worth one point. The award is voted on by the Baseball Writer's Association of America (BBWAA):
|AL Rookie of the Year
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Points
Randy Arozarena, Rays
22
4
2
124
Luis Garcia, Astros
2
15
8
63
Wander Franco, Rays
2
5
5
30
Adolis García, Rangers
3
1
9
27
Emmanuel Clase, Indians
1
2
11
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
2
4
10
Shane McClanahan, Rays
1
3
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
2
2
Texas Rangers rookie Adolis García enjoyed a memorable first season, but fell short in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year.
García, 28, turned in a memorable season worthy of consideration for the award. García led all big league rookies in RBI, total bases, extra base hits, Defensive Runs Saved, and placed second in homers while topping all AL rookie position players in STATS Inc. WAR (3.9). He is just the eighth rookie in Major League history with at least 30 home runs, 80 RBI, and 10 stolen bases (16) in a season.
García also turned in arguably the most productive rookie season in Rangers history, setting team rookie records for home runs (31), RBI (90) and total bases (264). He became just the 14th rookie in AL history to hit at least 30 homers with 90-plus RBI in a season, the third to do so this century (Chicago's Jose Abreu in 2014 and New York's Aaron Judge in 2017).
However, García's fine performance did not go completely unrecognized. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year by The Sporting News in October, an award voted on by Major League players during the final two weeks of the regular season.
