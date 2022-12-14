Skip to main content

Rangers Lose Reliever to Nationals

The Rangers had to designate A.J. Alexy for assignment after they officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

The Texas Rangers lost A.J. Alexy to the waiver wire on Tuesday, as the Washington Nationals picked up the pitcher.

The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter.

Alexy was designated for assignment after the Rangers officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

Alexy came to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish trade in 2017. Last season he went 1-1 with a 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances.

The Rangers and Heaney agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and incentives that could take the deal to up to $37 million.

Heaney, 31, went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 starts and 16 games last season. He struck out 110 and walked 19. He made his postseason appearance as a reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

Heaney is 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA in nine seasons with four different teams. He has struck out 25.4 percent of the hitters he’s faced in his career.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 30, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi (18) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Should Rangers Pursue Yankees Outfielder?

Andrew Benintendi is one of many free agent options as the Rangers look for help in the batting order and in the outfield.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation 'As Good' As Astros, Mariners

Jon Gray prepares to enter his second year with the Texas Rangers as part of a re-made rotation that includes Jacob deGrom.

By Matthew Postins
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts after the Astros threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Christian Vazquez to Twins

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins

Pitchers (22)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (6): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Rangers Lose Reliever to Nationals

The Rangers had to designate A.J. Alexy for assignment after they officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

The Texas Rangers lost A.J. Alexy to the waiver wire on Tuesday, as the Washington Nationals picked up the pitcher.

The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter.

Alexy was designated for assignment after the Rangers officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

Alexy came to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish trade in 2017. Last season he went 1-1 with a 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances.

The Rangers and Heaney agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and incentives that could take the deal to up to $37 million.

Heaney, 31, went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 starts and 16 games last season. He struck out 110 and walked 19. He made his postseason appearance as a reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

Heaney is 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA in nine seasons with four different teams. He has struck out 25.4 percent of the hitters he’s faced in his career.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Pitchers (22)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (6): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Aug 30, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi (18) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should Rangers Pursue Yankees Outfielder?

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation 'As Good' As Astros, Mariners

By Matthew Postins
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts after the Astros threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Christian Vazquez to Twins

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Spending Spree Doesn't Bust Budget

By Matthew Postins
Oct 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sean Murphy (12) during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Won't Sean Murphy as Much

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Ready to Mentor Youngsters

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Big Part of ‘Holy S---’ Winter Meetings

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws to the plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Make Room for Andrew Heaney

By Matthew Postins