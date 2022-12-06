Skip to main content

Rangers, Free Agent Andrew Heaney Agree to Contract

The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter will reportedly sign a two-year deal.

The Texas Rangers have added a second veteran starting pitcher as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Andrew Heaney.

There are multiple reports of the agreement, with The Dallas Morning News the first. The New York Post reported it’s a two-year deal with an opt-out. Heaney must pass a physical.

Rangers general manager Chris Young told The Dallas Morning News that "our roster is not complete and we are going to look to improve it,” after the Rangers signed starter Jacob deGrom last week.

With this agreement, the Rangers have five veteran starters entering 2023 — Heaney, deGrom, Martin Perez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi.

The Rangers were in the market for a second veteran pitcher in free agency and had been linked to both San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga even after the deGrom signing.

Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games last season for the Dodgers. In 2021 he went 8-9 with 5.83 ERA with two different teams.

The former first-round pick of the Miami Marlins has a career record of 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Note: Since Heaney isn’t officially signed, he is not on the 40-man roster yet.

Pitchers (22)

A.J. Alexy, Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (6): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

