Texas Rangers Officially Announce Kyle Gibson Contract

The Texas Rangers officially announced their signing of Kyle Gibson on Friday.

The two parties agreed to a contract on November 27th, which was reportedly for $30 million over three years. With the contract now official, the breakdown of the contract was provided by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

With the signing of Gibson now official, the Rangers' roster is currently set at 39 players, leaving one spot open as MLB's Winter Meetings begin next week.

Kyle Gibson was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 2019. He also struggled with ulcerative colitis and lost around 20 pounds. Regardless, Gibson managed to pitch 160 innings and struck out 160 batters in the process.

Gibson adds much needed depth to the Rangers' rotation, which now has three spots locked in for 2020. Gibson joins Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, who are coming off stellar seasons in 2019.

