Texas Rangers Arch Rival Loses Two Starting Pitchers For Season
The Houston Astros are seven games under .500 going into their Friday road trip against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
The Texas Rangers' top rival will take that trip, along with their remaining road trips this season, without two starting pitchers — José Urquidy and Cristian Javier.
Both pitchers will miss the rest of the season because of Tommy John surgery. Neither will return until next summer. Rangers fans can relate, of course. They're waiting on two starting pitchers in the throes of their recoveries from Tommy John surgery — Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom. A third starter, Max Scherzer, is recovering from a December back surgery and is close to returning.
Javier was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA. The injury occurred during his start on May 21. He threw four innings in that game, giving up eight hits and four runs.
Urquidy had not thrown in the Majors this season. He suffered an elbow injury near the end of spring training and was shut down for more than a month. He made three rehab starts in the minors and was poised to return. But he suffered a setback last month while pitching for Triple-A Sugar Land, which required re-evaluating the injury. These are the latest pitching injuries to hit the Astros, which has seen their projected starting rotation go on and off the injured list.
Justin Verlander started on the IL but returned less than a month into the season. Framber Valdez started the season but has spent time on the IL.
Houston also has Ronel Blanco — who threw a no-hitter earlier this season — Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti in the rotation.
Houston could get Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. on the 60-day IL. Both are working their way back from injuries and are expected back at some point this season. J.P. France is also on the IL with a shoulder issue.
