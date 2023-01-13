Brett Martin and the Rangers were set to go to salary arbitration, but the salary gives the left-hander security as he rehabs a shoulder injury.

The Texas Rangers and pitcher Brett Martin have settled their salary arbitration for $1.275 million, per a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Martin is one of five Rangers that are eligible for salary arbitration based on service time. The others are pitchers Taylor Hearn and Jonathan Hernández, infielder Nathaniel Lowe and catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver.

Friday was the deadline for teams to either exchange arbitration numbers or to settle on a salary before arbitration. Without a settlement, the Rangers and any remaining players would have arbitration hearings between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17.

The Morning News reported that Martin has been rehabbing a shoulder injury this offseason, but his progress has not gone well enough to avoid surgery. He is expected to have surgery soon and will miss much of the 2023 season.

Right now, Martin is on the Rangers’ 40-man roster. He is likely to stay there until the Rangers have the opportunity to move him to the 60-day injured list.

Martin had a few stints on the injured list last season. His left shoulder strain ended his season on Sept. 27.

Martin was 1-7 for 2022 with a 4.14 in 2022. He also had three saves.

The Rangers earlier announced that pitchers and catchers would report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow after on Feb. 20.

The Texas Rangers have already announced their spring training game schedule, which starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex it shares with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

