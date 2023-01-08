The Texas Rangers are one of several teams reportedly interested in trading for the Pittsburgh outfielder.

The Texas Rangers pursuit of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds may have legs, according to The Athletic.

The Rangers are believed to be one of several teams that are trying to pry Reynolds from the Pirates. Reynolds has requested a trade and the Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins also appear to have interest.

It’s not clear what the Pirates are asking for in exchange for Reynolds. But the New York Post recently reported that an interested team executive called what the Pirates were asking for was “unrealistic.”

Reynolds tops most lists of bats that can be acquired by trade. He batted .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI last season.

What makes him most desirable is that he still has three years of team control before free agency. The Post reported that, in an effort to sign Reynolds long-term, they offered him $75 million for six years with no team options. But Reynolds’ agents reportedly originally wanted a deal closer to the $168 million, eight-year deal Matt Olson received in Atlanta.

The Rangers have addressed their key need this offseason, acquiring four new starting pitchers, including new ace Jacob deGrom and recent acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi.

But the Rangers have made it clear since the offseason began that they would like to acquire one more middle-of-the-order bat, and left field is the most logical place to position it. The Rangers used several left fielders last season, with rookie Bubba Thompson holding down the job at season’s end.

The Athletic also connected the Rangers to a pair of free-agent hitters, A.J. Pollock or David Peralta.

But scoring Reynolds would be a significant get for the Rangers, who hope to contend for the playoffs in 2023.

