Texas Rangers Calling Up Promising Young Reliever For MLB Debut After Dominant Start
The Texas Rangers are making a significant roster move on Friday morning.
As first reported by Daniel Alvarez-Montes, the Rangers are calling 24-year-old right-hander Luis Curvelo for what will be his Major League debut whenever he first gets on the mound.
Curvelo signed a big league free agent contract with Texas early this past offseason, but was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the season rather than breaking camp with the team.
This season was the first time in his career that Curvelo has pitched as high as the Triple-A level, and he has passed the test to this point with flying colors.
In 20 appearances out of the bullpen, the youngster pitched to a 1.64 ERA and 1.045 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched compared to just seven walks.
In his seven year minor league career, he owns an ERA of 3.38 over 209 appearances and 1.121 WHIP.
Last season, he spent the bulk of the year with the Seattle Mariners organization and their Double-A affiliate in Arkansas. In 49 appearances, he put up a 2.57 ERA and 0.855 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 66.2 innings as well as just 18 walks.
A young reliever with a ton of potential who does not walk a lot of hitters is at the very least extremely intriguing, and Curvelo has certainly earned himself a shot at the big league level.
The Rangers rebuilt bullpen has been solid this season, ranking No. 13 in baseball with a 3.69 collective ERA.
Adding Curvelo into the fold has the chance to raise the ceiling of the unit even further.