Texas Rangers Catch Huge Break as Dodgers Megastar Doesn’t Make Trip
ARLINGTON — For those hoping to see a certain Los Angeles Dodgers slugger this weekend, they will be disappointed.
Shohei Ohtani, the three-time MVP, did not make the trip for the Texas Rangers’ series and stayed behind in Los Angeles.
As MLB.com’s Sonya Chen reported, Ohtani stayed behind because his wife, Mamiko, is expecting the couple's first child in the next few days. She also reported that Eddie Rosario is in Arlington and that he'll be the corresponding move for Ohtani when he is put on the paternity list.
This represents a massive break for the Rangers, who were already facing a stacked Dodgers pitching rotation and had lined up their best three starters to face them, thanks to a two off-days in a five-day period late last week and early this week.
While the two-way superstar isn’t yet pitching, he remains a fixture in the batting order as the designated hitter and is off to a fine start. In 20 games he’s slashed .288/.380/.550 with six home runs and eight RBI.
For fans, it will be a disappointment. Ohtani is one of the game’s biggest draws. When he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels and made annual visits to Arlington, those series tended to be sellouts or close to it.
This is the first time the Dodgers visited the Rangers since Ohtani signed his 10-year, $600 megadeal with Los Angeles before the 2024 season.
The 30-year-old is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and two-time MLB Player of the Year. He was also named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018.