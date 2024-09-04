Texas Rangers Circling Wagons On Injured Pitchers Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle
ARLINGTON — Jon Gray has thrown his last pitch for the Texas Rangers in 2024.
The same it likely true for right-hander Tyler Mahle.
Gray was placed on the injured list with a right foot injury and replaced by right-hander Gerson Garabito, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
Mahle has been on the IL with right shoulder tightness since Aug. 20. Mahle had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 and has made three starts. He's 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings since returning on Aug. 6.
Gray has dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a right groin strain that twice landed him on the IL. Gray, 32, is 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA in 23 appearances, including 19 starts in 2024. He's missed 33 games because of injury this season and now will miss the final 24 games of the season.
He's in his third season with Texas after signing as a free agent in December 2021.
In his three seasons with the Rangers, Gray is 21-21 with a 4.16 ERA with 362 strikeouts in 387 1/3 innings over 76 appearances. His 72 starts over the past three seasons are the most by a Rangers pitcher in the span.
Garabito, 29, is 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 13 strikeouts and eight walks in 10 appearances in 2024, including one start. Opposing hitters are batting .158 against him. This is Garabito's fourth stint with the club. He was last with the Rangers on Aug. 18 when he threw four hitless and scoreless innings against the Twins.
