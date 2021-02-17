Rangers Dealing With 4 Injuries At Spring Training

As usual, the Texas Rangers are not void of injuries or other lingering issues as camp opens up in Surprise, Arizona.

Baseball is back and pitcher and catcher workouts are underway. As usual, the Texas Rangers are not void of injuries or other lingering issues as camp opens up in Surprise, Arizona.

In the media's first Zoom calls with the Rangers on Wednesday, here are some of the highlights to keep you up-to-date with what's going on in Arizona:

-Rangers general manager Chris Young says there could be another addition to the roster, but they are satisfied with where the roster is as camp opens up.

-Rangers manager Chris Woodward said today that pitchers Dane Dunning and Kyle Cody will be kept under a certain number of innings this season, but would not give an exact number. Both pitchers are coming off recent significant injuries and a shortened 2020 season.

-Obviously, spring training has a different feel to it this year. With the health and safety protocols in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the structure of spring training is quite different. Media isn't anywhere in the complex, much less in the clubhouse. The most notable difference is no fans observing workouts.

'Y'all aren't here," Rangers catcher Jose Trevino laughed. "It's definitely different. ... We're going to have to make adjustments. Nobody has been through a 2021 spring training like this, ever. If we have to adjust on the fly, that's what we're going to do."

Rangers Injuries

-Demarcus Evans has a lat injury that will keep him off a mound until mid-March.

-Brock Burke will be ramped up slowly coming off major shoulder surgery in 2020.

-Justin Anderson (Tommy John surgery) will not pitch in camp.

-Joely Rodriguez sprained his ankle in the offseason and is a bit behind schedule.

The Rangers are also dealing with visa delays with four players:

-Joely Rodriguez

-Hyun-jong Yang

-José Leclerc

-Fernery Ozuna

