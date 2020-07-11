Inside The Rangers
"DoppleRangers" Program Gives Rangers Fans the Opportunity to be Represented at Globe Life Field

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — With no fans allowed to attend the first homestand of the 2020 season, the Texas Rangers announced the DoppelRangers program on Friday, giving fans an opportunity to be represented at the games. 

With a DoppelRanger, fans will be able to have their two-dimensional likenesses located in the lower seating bowl areas behind home plate and the dugouts for the July games at Globe Life Field. If fans are allowed to attend games later in the season, the DoppelRangers would be moved to different sections in Globe Life Field.

The 2D cardboard images will be created from pictures submitted by fans. On-line ordering began Friday, July 10, and will run through Wednesday, July 15. Individual DoppelRangers can be purchased for $50.00 each with all proceeds benefitting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The Rangers also plan on implementing crowd noise in the ballpark for games without fans in attendance. Friday was the first trial run of the artificial noise at the ballpark, generating some positive reviews.

"I think everybody kinda liked it," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Friday. "It was different, that's for sure. It feels like there's a crowd there, but there's nobody in the seats. I thought it was kind of nice, actually." 

DoppelRangers information and order forms are available on texasrangers.com/DoppelRangers. The complete ordering procedure and list of regulations can be found on the landing page.

