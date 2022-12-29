The Texas Rangers designated Eli White for assignment last week after picking up Nick Mears off waivers.

The Texas Rangers have traded outfielder Eli White to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday night.

The Rangers designated White for assignment after they claimed Nick Mears off waivers on Friday. The Rangers had seven days to trade or give White his outright release.

The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter.

Texas designated Mears for assignment on Tuesday after signing pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

White, 28, played all three of his MLB seasons with the Rangers. He played in 47 games in 2022, splitting time between left and center field. He was considered a candidate to compete for the left field position in spring training.

White batted .200/.274/.305/.579 with 16 runs, two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and 11 walks. He struck out 41 times, stole 12 bases and was caught stealing one time.

His season basically ended on June 13 when the Rangers put him on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist fracture that eventually needed surgery. After spending time on the 60-day injured list, they activated him and sent him to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab assignment, which was cut short after a setback.

In three seasons with Texas, White batted .185 with nine home runs and 28 RBI. His best asset was his speed, but he was unable to find consistency as a hitter in 130 career games.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Pitchers (23)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martín Pérez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (5): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

