Texas Rangers Place Elvis Andrus, Willie Calhoun on 10-Day IL

The Texas Rangers have placed long time shortstop Elvis Andrus and young outfielder Willie Calhoun on the 10-day Injured List.

Andrus had missed Monday and Tuesday's games with stiffness in his back, but appeared in Wednesday’s extra-inning loss to the Padres. He woke up Thursday morning with some considerable soreness.

Calhoun was injured on his go-ahead RBI infield single in the top of the 10th inning on Wednesday night. An MRI on Thursday diagnosed Calhoun with a low grade left hamstring strain and will be sidelined a minimum of three weeks.

“He was really excited about this year,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “He was hungry. He was ready to take on the world, basically, take on the league. I feel for him. But he’s got a great attitude. He’s looking at it like, ‘Hey man, there are better days ahead.’ He’s just going to stay positive and battle through it, because that’s all you can do at this point.”

Calhoun has been tested quite a bit in 2020. He suffered a broken jaw after being struck with a fastball in Spring Training, which has had lasting effects on his psyche against left-handed pitching. Now, the remainder of his season is in jeopardy.

The first date that both Andrus and Calhoun could return to the active roster is August 30.

The Rangers have recalled RHP Kyle Cody and selected the contract of INF Yadiel Rivera to fill the voided spots on the active roster. Texas only had 39 players on the 40-man roster, which allowed them to add Rivera without making a subsequent move.

Cody had Tommy John surgery on July 19, 2018, and missed all of the 2019 season before he was added to the Rangers 40-man roster in November. Rivera was a non-roster invitee to Spring Training camp and has been with the Alternate Site group since he was assigned there on July 19.

Cody and Rivera were both on the taxi squad for Rangers’ current road trip to San Diego and Seattle.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke