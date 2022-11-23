Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Evan Carter Earns MiLB Gold Glove

Evan Carter is the highest-ranked outfielder in the Texas Rangers organization going into 2023.

Texas Rangers top prospect Evan Carter was awarded a 2022 Minor League Gold Glove for his play in the outfield.

Carter is the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. He is the No. 56 overall prospect in the Majors. The only other Rangers ranked ahead of Carter are pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2 and third baseman Josh Jung at No. 1, but is on the 40-man roster. Jung will graduate from those ratings soon.

Carter was a second-round pick for the Rangers in 2020 and he made three combined errors during his time at High Class-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. He spent more time at center field than at any other position last season.

Carter batted .295/.397/.489/.886 in 106 games (117-for-397), with 86 runs, 194 total bases, 21 doubles, 10 triples, 12 home runs and 73 RBI. He walked 64 times, struck out 81 times, stole 28 bases and was caught stealing 13 times. Carter was named Baseball America’s Rangers Prospect of the Year for 2022.

2022 Minor League Gold Glove Winners

C: Patrick Bailey (SF No. 12), Eugene

1B: Joe Naranjo (CLE NR), Lake County

2B: Jesus Bastidas, (NYY NR), Somerset

SS: Carson Williams (TB No. 3/MLB No. 81), Charleston

3B: Casey Schmitt (SF No. 6), Eugene/Richmond/Sacramento

OF: Jackson Chourio (MIL No. 1/MLB No. 10), Carolina/Wisconsin/Biloxi

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC No. 1/MLB No. 30), Myrtle Beach/South Bend

OF: Evan Carter (TEX No. 3/MLB No. 56), Hickory/Frisco

P: Reese Olson (DET No. 9), Erie

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

