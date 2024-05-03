One Texas Rangers Prospect Graduates From Top 100 Rankings, Another Is Right Behind Him
Baseball America graduated Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter from its updated Top 100 prospect rankings for May — and another prospect should follow shortly.
Carter graduated because he had the service time required to no longer be considered a prospect, something that was anticipated after he spent roughly three weeks with the Rangers at the end of last season.
He's had a rough start this season, slashing .222/.310/.444/.754 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 29 games. He has 26 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Fellow rookie Wyatt Langford should have the service time to graduate with June's updated rankings. In the latest update, he's rated the No. 4 overall prospect.
Langford was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) last summer and soared through the minors, ending last season at Triple-A Round Rock.
He continued that hot streak in spring training and made the Opening Day roster.
Langford needed a month to hit his first Major League home run, which was an inside-the-park homer against Cincinnati on Sunday. Through 30 games he slashed .230/.302/.301/.603 with one home run and 11 RBI.
Langford has split time between outfield and designated hitter.
The Rangers have just one other Top 100 prospect in this update — shortstop Sebastian Walcott. He's remained at No. 56, his ranking in April.
Walcott, 18, was the Rangers’ top international signee last January and is already playing with High-A Hickory. He has struggled at the plate with a .184 average, two home runs and two RBI in 21 games for the Crawdads.